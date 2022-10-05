Early and absentee voting has been underway in Minnesota for the last week, giving local voters the opportunity to be among the first in the nation to make their voices heard in this fall’s hotly contested midterm elections.
Minnesota has one of the longest early voting periods in the nation, giving voters up to 46 days before the election to request an absentee ballot or vote in person at local voting centers. In Wisconsin and Iowa, voters have less than half as much time to cast an absentee or early vote.
Early and absentee voting was dramatically expanded about a decade ago, as part of election reforms enacted by Gov. Mark Dayton and a DFL Legislature. Prior to then, voters could only vote before election day if they provided a reason for why they could not vote on the day.
Enforcement of the “no-excuse” absentee law was hardly strict, and it didn’t stop Minnesota from consistently having the strongest voter turnout in the nation, a distinction which it has generally maintained since the election reforms were enacted.
In addition to making it easier for voters to access the polls, legislators passed the reforms because they wanted to simplify absentee ballot procedures in hopes of avoiding a repeat of the hotly contested 2008 U.S. Senate election between Al Franken and Norm Coleman.
In that race, confusion over complicated absentee ballot procedures led to a small but crucial number of ballots being wrongly disqualified. Some of these ballots were ultimately counted during the protracted and acrimonious legal battle following the election.
While hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans have voted early for years, interest in early and absentee voting exploded during the pandemic. Close to 2 million Minnesotans voted by absentee ballot in 2020, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office.
That figure represented a roughly three-fold increase in absentee voting compared to 2016 and 2018. Even though local elections officials worked meticulously to keep election day safe and efficient, roughly 60% of Minnesota voters opted to vote by mail or early in person.
In an increased number of local jurisdictions, voters could only vote early or by absentee ballot, in keeping with a Minnesota law allowing towns and townships with fewer than 400 registered voters to eschew having an in-person polling place.
In total, only about 20,000 of absentee votes cast in 2020 were rejected, a rejection rate roughly half that of previous years. Among the most common reasons for rejection were missing signature, incomplete or missing voter registration, and mismatched ID number.
Absentee voting returned to more normal levels for the 2022 primary, with only about one in five voters choosing to vote that way. Yet with voter turnout in the general election expected to be three to four times as high, absentee and early vote figures could look very different.
Local reports
In Waseca County, Auditor/Treasurer Tammy Spooner said that it appears absentee ballot requests are down significantly from 2020. Over the first week of absentee and early voting, she noted that the county received only about 50 requests for absentee and early in-person voting.
Other local counties have seen more interest in absentee balloting. According to figures provided by the Rice County Property Tax and Elections Department, 1,601 ballot applications have been sent and 227 have been accepted as of Oct. 3.
Nicollet County is even further ahead of the game, at least according to applications sent out. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office, 3,650 ballot applications had been sent to Nicollet County voters as of Sept. 29, although only 71 had been accepted.
Not everyone is a fan of Minnesota’s expansive early and absentee voting process. Republican Secretary of State candidate Kim Crockett says that she’d push to reduce the early voting period by a month and limit who can vote by mail.
Steele County Republicans co-chair Pam Seaser encouraged voters to consider voting on election day, or at least as close to election day as they are able. She said that voting too early may limit the ability of voters to familiarize themselves with all of the candidates on the ballot.
“In the ideal world I’d like us to go back to voting on election day and having less ability to vote early,” she said. “I think early voting takes away from the election process.”
While commending Steele County voters for their strong voter turnout, Seaser said it’s important for voters to familiarize themselves with all candidates on their ballot, even those running for lower-profile, nonpartisan local races.
“In Owatonna, we have 11 candidates for school board alone, and more for the (city) council,” she said. “I’d encourage voters to take some time and look at candidates instead of just guessing.”
Security measures
Some on the right have pushed to reduce early and absentee voting opportunities and enact reforms, such as requiring Photo ID at the polls, a measure rejected by Minnesota voters a decade ago, because they are worried about voter fraud.
Local elections officials insist that they take meticulous steps to keep early and absentee voting secure. In Steele County, Auditor Laura Ihrke said that received ballots and election supplies are kept in a secure location, such as a locked room or vault.
Ihrke said she hasn’t heard that many questions from voters about the security of the system. However, she said that voters concerned about whether or not their ballot will be counted are often happy to hear they can track it on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.
Still, Rice County Republicans Chair Jim Flaherty encouraged voters to consider voting on the election day, and ideally later in the day. While Flaherty said he isn’t specifically alleging voter fraud at the local level, he said that voting late would make it harder to commit fraud.
“We don’t necessarily think there is fraud, but it’s best to keep things on the up and up as much as possible,” he said. ”There’s much less likely to be fraud if people vote late in the day.”
Seaser didn’t go as far as Flaherty, and expressed confidence in Ihrke’s work specifically. Still, she said that some recent election results have surprised her, and that she hopes elected officials will work to “tighten up” voting and vote counting procedures.
Local DFLers are striking a different tone. Rice County DFL Outreach & Inclusion Officer Roger Steinkamp said that his party strongly encourages voters to cast a ballot however it is most convenient. He said that, in order for democracy to function well, strong voter turnout is needed.
“When people turn out and vote you normally get good decisions,” he said. “A corollary to that is, please be informed and cast a wise ballot.”