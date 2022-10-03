On a beautifully mild early autumn afternoon, 30 members of the Northfield community sipped Mexican punch and nibbled Spanish cookies during an open house hosted by the Viking Terrace trailer park residents.
For many Northfielders, Sunday's open house was the first time they had visited the trailer park located on the north side of the city, off Highway 3 across the railroad tracks.
Jorge Zuccolotto, president of the Viking Terrace Residents Association, welcomed visitors to the neighborhood, which has been in the news recently since the property management company Lakeshore purchased it earlier this year. The neighborhood residents protested the much stricter regulations Lakeshore aimed to put in place, and eventually won reprieve, with Lakeshore with drawing its plan and terminating the location manager.
Gina Washburn, an attorney and advocate for the residents, delivered brief remarks to the assembled crowd updating them on the ongoing dispute with Lakeshore's tighter management practices.
"Many community members came to visit Viking," said Mar Valdecantos, a member of the Northfield Human Rights Commission and director of Rice County Neighbors United. "We wanted people supporting Viking to come for a visit, since many of them had never before visited the neighborhood."
Valdecantos said she was pleased with the number of people who were able to attend the open house, which included a Northfield School Board member, several local political candidates, some Greenvale Park Elementary employees and members of neighboring Emmaus Church.
The event raised more than $600 for the Viking Terrace Residents Association.
"We were lucky with the beautiful weather," said Valdecantos. "We hope to hold another outdoor event this spring, and perhaps a fundraising dinner this winter at Emmaus Church."
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.