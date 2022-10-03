On a beautifully mild early autumn afternoon, 30 members of the Northfield community sipped Mexican punch and nibbled Spanish cookies during an open house hosted by the Viking Terrace trailer park residents.

viking visit 3.jpg

Attorney Gina Washburn speaks to the crowd of visitors at Sunday afternoon's open house at Viking Terrace. (Photo courtesy of Mar Valdecantos)
Viking visit 2.jpg

For many Northfielders, Sunday afternoon's open house at Viking Terrace was their first visit to the trailer park located on the city's northside. (Photo courtesy of Mar Valdecantos)
Viking visit 1.jpg

About 30 members of the community turned out for warm Mexican punch and Spanish cookies at Viking Terrace Sunday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of Mar Valdecantos)

