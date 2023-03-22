For videographer Jonny Weaver, telling stories is an art form.
Weaver, who moved to Northfield from Iowa with his wife and three children in May 2021, has been working hard to build “Storytelling” from scratch.
The new videography business has the tagline, “What’s your story? Let’s tell it together.”
“As a videographer, I weave stories, videos, graphics, photographs and messages together into a visual package,” Weaver explained recently during an interview at Rady Yoder’s Buji ActionCoach office.
As a member of the Northfield Chamber of Commerce, Weaver said he’s been doing a lot of business networking by attending various events such as Morning Mingles, After Hours and Business lunches.
Weaver has been building up a client base slowly, one business at a time.
One client is a sunglasses company that wants its brand to focus on Minnesota outdoor activities, like fishing and hunting. Weaver said telling that story involved filming people ice fishing, using and then continuing the arch of the story to grilling the fish.
The key to that shoot was using natural reactions to the stages of the story — from preparation, to anticipation to the culmination.
“Capturing real reactions is vital,” he said. “We do not stage anything.”
Even on that outdoor assignment, Wever took lights to capture the feeling of winter sunshine during actual frigid, snow swirling conditions.
Another client, Bethel College and Seminary in the Twin Cities, will be sending Weaver to Cameroon, Africa in May. Weaver said he will be capturing the story of five African students who have chosen to study in Minnesota.
Closer to home, the Northfield Chamber of Commerce has enlisted Weaver’s storytelling talents to produce a video promoting Northfield attractions to visitors. He shot two different videos to appeal to two different sets of tourists: families and couples.
Most of his videos include instrumental music laid upon still and moving images, without the use of additional spoken narration.
Weaver said he has enjoyed working with a variety of clients and particularly likes the brainstorming process.
“I love to dream up stuff,” he said. “Every business is different. I do a lot of listening and talking about goals, successes and even failures. This is a great time to tell your own story.”
A video seminar
Recently, Weaver held his first hands on seminar for people interested in learning how to film their own videos using their phones. The two-hour session included instruction on editing, sound, lighting, filming, strategy and basic story creation.
“I wanted to show people that shooting video is easier than they think,” he said. “I wanted them to know that using social media, like Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube, has value and does not need a big marketing budget.”
Since everyone today has a phone, Weaver said the lessons are very accessible.
“Anyone can make a 30 second video themselves,” he said. Maybe all they need to purchase are some additional lights from Menards.
Calling me down that path
Before moving to Northfield, Weaver was a worship pastor in Humboldt, Iowa. Along with his videography business now, he is also a part-time worship director at Northfield Community Church, 713 Division St. S.
Weaver said he’s been thinking about launching a video storytelling business on and off for the last 10 years.
“I was heading the worship and music in church, filming short four-to-five-minute videos of parishioners’ testimony, when I realized that God was calling me down that path,” he said.
Weaver said making storytelling videos was similar to telling the story of Gospel in church services.
“My life before Jesus, what happens when we screw up and Jesus fixes us, and my life after Jesus,” he said. “Those storytelling elements combined with prayers, music, sermons and Bible verses, help us understand our journey.”
He added, “We are hardwired for stories. We learn and we teach through understanding our emotions as we move through story that show how we relate to each other.”