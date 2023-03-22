For videographer Jonny Weaver, telling stories is an art form.

IMG_0449.JPG

Jonny Weaver’s Storytelling is a new videography business from the worship director.
IMG_0453.JPG

Jonny Weaver points to Cameroon, Africa on the map in Buji Action Coach’s office. Weaver will be traveling to Africa in May to tell the story of five African students who study in Minnesota. (Pamela Thompson photos/southernminn.com)
IMG_0457.JPG

Besides running his storytelling and videography business, Jonny Weaver works part-time at Northfield Community Church as worship director. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
IMG_0450.JPG

Randy Yoder, owner of Buji Action Coach in Northfield, has been coaching Jonny Weaver during the start up phase of his videography business. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
IMG_0454.JPG

Jonny Weaver is also Worship Director at Northfield Community Church. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

