...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FREEZING RAIN NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL
9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Freezing rain. Mixed with some snow from Cambridge,
Minnesota over to Ladysmith, Wisconsin. Glaze of ice, with ice
accumulations up to five hundredths of an inch. In addition, up to
a half of an inch of snow from Cambridge to Ladysmith
* WHERE...Twin cities metro area around surrounding counties in
Minnesota and west central and northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Icy roads. The hazardous travel conditions will impact
the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Sylvia Langworthy talks about theater, folklore and knitting from the corner of her comfortable living room overlooking a snowy Memorial Park. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Students enrolled in Sylvia Langworthy’s January class at FiftyNorth will certainly meet a cast of folklore figures wildly different from the Shakespearean characters the longtime theater director usually works with.
Instead of introducing Hamlet, Othello or Lady Macbeth to her students, Langworthy will be discussing little creatures who have made their literary mark over the years. Titled “Gnomes, Trolls, Nissen & Tomten, oh my!” the class at FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. will introduce students to these often beloved, sometimes feared, fictional figures that have historically populated literary works across many nations and cultures.
Langworthy said she’s excited to share her knowledge about the various folklore figures. Based on years of research and a few presentations she’s given in local schools, she said she’ll discuss where the figures come from, where they work and play, what their relationship has been with humans, what their differences and similarities are across nationalities, and where they appear in literature.
“Many of the figures carry a strong religious overtone,” she said. “In many countries, cultures formed and laws and rules were based on beliefs and ideas from folklore.”
A collection of handmade figures — mostly gnomes — are currently on display in the gallery cases at FiftyNorth. Langworthy said she knitted the gnomes from an original pattern she found at the Northfield Yarn Shop. “I began knitting and after about 10 gnomes I realized they were bearded males,” she said. “Being an Uppity Woman, I need equal representation. The problem was solved when my friend suggestion no bears, just add braids.”
Langworthy, whose career in theater and costume design spans more than 50 years, received her degree in Theater Arts from the University of Minnesota. While she has taught theater at the University of Minnesota and Augsburg College, the stage and not the classroom is where she found her home.
“I’m a very physical director,” she said. “I find joy when my students become seekers, when they are looking to add interest to their lives and expand their horizons.”
She has directed plays at the University of Minnesota, Northfield Arts Guild, the Iowa City Community Theater and at FiftyNorth, where she directs the Uppity Women. During the 10 years she was the Children’s Theater director at the Rochester Community Theater, she directed over 100 plays for the Masque Youth Theater and School.
Langworthy said most Minnesotans may be familiar with gnomes, trolls and Niswa from reading Norwegian and Scandinavian folklore or from studying Norse mythology.
Just like Shakespeare, Langworthy said the old folklore stories passed down from one generation to the next are meant to stay relevant for all time. “They are truly timeless,” she said.
