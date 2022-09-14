Walk in with a problem; walk out with a plan.
That’ll be the general motto at the new Urgent Care office by Northfield Hospital + Clinics, which opens Thursday, Sept. 15. The new office is located at 2014 Jefferson Rd. on Highway 3.
Urgent Care Northfield treats adults and children over 3 months old. It’s open to everyone: You don’t need to be a current NH+C patient, said Betsy Spethmann, director of communications for Northfield Hospital + Clinics.
“Urgent Care Northfield delivers convenient, walk-in care from providers experienced in emergency medicine,” said Spethmann. “It’s convenient care for illness or injury.”
Nicole Strusz-Mueller, director of clinics, said the new office with four exam rooms and a spanking new imaging room would be fully staffed with five employees and a provider on duty each day. She said she expected they would treat 20-25 walk-ins a day.
She said the new space on the south end of Northfield was definitely larger than the Express Care office on Division Street that closed last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m super excited about our scope of care, our imaging services and our convenient hours and location,” said Strusz-Mueller.
Located only 17 minutes north of downtown Faribault, she said the new Highway 3 location would be more convenient for those living in the area and seeking walk-in care.
Both Spethmann and Strusz-Mueller said finding the right care at the right place was critical for patients.
“We want people to feel comfortable and get them to the right level of care,” said Spethmann.
If someone has a serious or life threatening condition, they should go directly to the emergency room or call 911 if they cannot wait, said Strusz-Mueller. Those serious conditions include head injuries, strokes, severe bleeding, chest pain, abdominal pain, difficulty breathing, severe pain, newborn fever, major trauma and suicidal thoughts.
Knowing the difference in care treatments provided at the two places is very important, they said.
Urgent Care Northfield can treat coughs, colds, sore throat, strep; fevers, flus; earaches; eye infections; bladder or urinary infections; diarrhea, nausea, vomiting; rash; insect bites; minor burns; seasonal allergies; stitches; broken bones; sprains, strains; cuts, scrapes and dehydration.
Providers
Sheena Buchholtz, DNP, APRN, FNP-C is a certified nurse practitioner with 14 years’ experience as an Intensive Care and Emergency Room nurse.
“I want to provide a safe, holistic, patient-centered environment where people feel respected and heard when seeking care,” Sheena says. “I believe healthcare is a service that should be equitably distributed to all people, all the time. I also value each patient as an extraordinary individual who deserves my attention to their personalized care.”
Sheena is nationally certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners as a Family Nurse Practitioner, and is a Certified Emergency Nurse and Certified Pediatric Emergency Nurse.
Sarah Tran, PA-C is a certified nurse practitioner with expertise in emergency medicine. Sarah brings eight years’ experience as a paramedic to Urgent Care Northfield. “When you’re sick or injured, it can be pretty stressful,” Sarah says. “I work to make health care visits as stress-free as possible.”
Sarah enjoys caring for patients of all ages. She has special interests in pediatrics, orthopedics, and laceration repair. Sarah is board-certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
Jill Hansen, MN, PMHNP, FNP is a family nurse practitioner with expertise in emergency medicine, family medicine, and mental health. “I believe my role as a healthcare provider is to recognize that every patient comes with a unique story and to provide care most appropriate for each individual,” Jill says. Through her early work with children in schools and witnessing a friend’s struggle with psychiatric illness, Jill developed a passion for child development, and mental healthcare. Jill is board-certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner, and is certified as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.