Two Christmas stories by Dylan Thomas and Truman Capote will be dramatized by the Uppity Women of Shakespeare in early December at FiftyNorth. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

After taking a three-year break, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, from live performances of dramatized readings, the Uppitys are back.

Marie Gery, Holly Fischer and Pasty Dew rehearse their lines from Dylan Thomas's classic Christmas tale, "A Child's Christmas in Wales." (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Michelle E. Camp and Rhonda VanTassel rehearse their lines which are often  spoken in unison. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Director Sylvia Langworthy watches the rehearsal by The Uppity Women of Shakespeare. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Christmas memories is the theme of the December performance by the Uppity Women of Shakespeare on stage in Room 103/105 at FiftyNorth. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

