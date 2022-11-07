After taking a three-year break, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, from live performances of dramatized readings, the Uppitys are back.
This year, the The Uppity Women of Shakespeare theatre company will not be performing Shakespeare. Instead, the all-female group, based at FiftyNorth, will perform Truman Capote's "A Christmas Memory" and Dylan Thomas's "A Child's Christmas in Wales." The performance starts 3 p.m. Dec. 2 at FiftyNorth.
In early December, the Uppity's perform two back-to-back dramatizations of classic literature that share a common theme of Christmas memories. Besides both stories being regarded as important works written by literary giants, that's about where the similarities end.
The cast of the Christmas-themed production includes Rhoda VanTassel, Michelle E. Camp, Marie Gery, Patsy Dew, and Holly Fischer. The dramatizations are directed by Sylvia Langworthy.
During a recent rehearsal, cast members said they were grateful for the opportunity to perform once again in front of a live audience. The women sat around a long table with their scripts in front of them chatting about the performance ahead.
"What should work this time is the juxtaposition of the two pieces," said Gery. "The pieces blend nicely," said Dew, despite one being set in a Georgia orchard and the other set along the seaside in Wales.
"The pieces give off totally different feelings about Christmas," said Camp, although both stories delve into relationships, both simple and complex.
"Yes, it's a great combination," agreed Fischer. "Each story calls up different emotional memories."
VanTassel said both works allow listeners to recall personal memories of Christmas past.
While four out of the five thespians had performed many Shakespearean roles on a multitude of stages over the years, they all thought showcasing the American writer Capote and the Welch writer Thomas this holiday season was an inspired choice.
The thespians then went to work preparing the stage for the read-through rehearsal. They set three chairs up to the left and two chairs on the floor to the right. They pushed the chairs closer together before opening their scripts to the words of Dylan Thomas, which the group last performed in 2018.
