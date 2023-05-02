Nalongue “Virginie” Cogan’s personal journey from Togo in West Africa to Northfield had a happy outcome, thanks to her good fortune of receiving an education at College Monfant.
In gratitude, Cogan has worked tirelessly to start Friends of College Monfant, a nonprofit organization based here that raises funds to support scholarships and other projects at the Catholic school located in the Savannah region of Togo in the city of Dapaong.
The value of an education in Africa can’t be overstated. Cogan knows that, without an education, African girls aged as young as 14 can often be forced into an early marriage and motherhood, leaving little to no hope for a career or independence.
Founded in 1970, each year College Monfant educates over 300 young women from the region, including over 80 boarding students. The funds raised go to scholarships that pay for the room and board of 22 African girls, which amounts to $450 per student.
“My goal is to spread the word, build relationships and help donors see the impact of where their money goes,” Cogan said.
Over the years, Northfielders have funded new latrines at the college, paid for new bunk beds, repaired walls, built basketball and volleyball courts, donated sports uniforms and athletic shoes.
This year, the Friends are hosting a fundraiser dinner on Saturday, May 13, at Ruth’s on Stafford, 410 Stafford Lane S. in Dundas. Tickets are $25. Other years, funds were raised locally through garage sales, outright donations from community members, fundraising dinners, and other events.
“All the good work has been possible, because of the dedication of the board: Naomi Ziegler, Molly Lenway, Darlene Hand, Usha Brown and Ken Brown,” Cogan said. “This community has helped me keep the fundraiser going to change the lives of girls they have never seen. They trust me, which means a lot. It is working.”
After years of working as a nurse at Northfield Hospital + Clinics, Cogan now works as a hospice nurse at Three Links.
“It’s an honor to work with the dying,” she said. “I will walk with them until they can fly with the Lord.”
She said being the bridge for her patients from this world to the next helps give her purpose. A purpose similar to the connection she has maintained through the years between her home countries of Africa and the United States.
Naomi Ziegler, associate director of off-campus studies at Carleton College, is vice president of the College Monfant nonprofit. As a 501c3 organization, all the money raised goes straight to the school with no overhead.
“We are very minimal,” Ziegler said.
After a brainstorming tea at her house in 2016, the group organized a fundraiser that pulled in $14,000 and attracted 100 supporters. The next year, she explained, an anonymous “angel” donor gave $10,000.
“It’s all been quite humbling,” Ziegler said. “We’ve planted the seeds and made an effort to partner with local organizations who connect with Nalongue’s story. They see her, know her compelling story and they trust her.”
Northfield has a lot of generous people who are connected to education and are internationally minded, she noted: “Giving, to us, feels personal.”