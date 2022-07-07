Now Northfield historian and author Jeffrey Sauve can add true-crime mystery writer to his biography.
Next week, Sauve releases his latest book “Murder at Minnesota Point.” Billed as the “crime of the century” in 1894, the book unravels a Duluth-area murder involving a young unidentified woman found slain on the isolated sandy shores of Minnesota Point.
The violent nature of the story eventually took its toll upon Sauve, who served 20 years as an archivist at St. Olaf College. After dabbling into the research of the long-forgotten crime, Sauve said he had to put his notes away on a shelf and walk away.
“The dark imagery sent me into a dark place,” he recalled during a recent interview sitting outside a Division Street coffeehouse in downtown Northfield.
His notes on the murder mystery sat dormant for about six years. In the meantime, Sauve “had a lot of other projects in the pipeline.”
A prolific writer, Sauve has written nine books and numerous articles for local and regional publications. Recent books include the 2019 one he co-authored about the St. Olaf College Band titled, “Milestones and Memories of the St. Olaf Band, 1891–2018” (2019), and in 2021 he released a coffee table book “St. Olaf Theater: A Centennial Celebration,1921–2021.”
Travels to Duluth
During a 2018 driving trip up to Duluth with wife Evelyn Hoover, Sauve said they had stopped at Enger Tower which overlooks the harbor at St. Louis Bay. When he started talking about the mysterious murder, other travelers began asking him questions and soon he was delivering an impromptu lecture about what a rough town Duluth was during the Gilded Age to a rapt audience.
On the drive back to Northfield, Hoover asked him if he ever planned to visit the victim’s grave and perhaps, reopen his investigation into the unsolved murder.
“I thought maybe I should give it another shot, particularly if I could find some new material that was recently digitized,” he said.
The unidentified murder victim had been buried in a pauper’s grave in Minneapolis’s Lakewood Cemetery. During a visit to the historic cemetery, Sauve said he walked around for 90 minutes before a security guard noticing him wandering about, asked him if he’d bothered to get the grave site’s coordinates from the app.
“t turned out I was footsteps away from her grave,” he said. “So I had a conversation with Jane Doe, who had no headstone and would likely not be remembered.”
That was when he blew the dust off his notes and returned to researching the convoluted story of a murder that had 20 suspects.
“I wanted her to be remembered,” he said. “After my middle brother died and my family never talked about him, it was important for me to identify her loss with my family’s loss.”
He said it was important for him to note as a historian that she did not die, at the tender age of 32, in vain.
“My strongest gift as a historian is that I try to bring people to life on the page,” he said.
Learn so much from the past
Sauve said he wanted the victim of his true crime story to shine, not the killer.
“I wanted her to be more than a footnote,” he said.
Using some of the proceeds from book sales, Sauve said he plans to purchase a headstone for Jane Doe.
Copies of “Murder at Minnesota Point” are $14.99 and are available for online purchase via North Star Editions, Amazon, Target, Walmart and Barnes and Noble.