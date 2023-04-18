The cast of “Under Milk Wood” includes Donnita Rogers, Jim Haas, Helen Dillor, Patsy Dew, Marie Gery, Michelle Camp, Deborah Rae Miller, David Miller and Holly Fischer. (Pamela Thompson photos/southernminn.com)
When spoken word producer Sylvia Langworthy casts her plays, she does it by the sound of her actors’ voices, not their acting chops. For the cast of “Under Milk Wood,” Langworthy found four new voices to feature in the April production at FiftyNorth theater.
Langworthy said she hopes audience members come to enjoy the language of Welch playwright Dylan Thomas.
“The characters in the poem are so delicious,” said Langworthy. “There are 53 characters in all, so most of the actors get to be between seven to 12 different characters.”
After a rehearsal last week, the group talked about the joys and challenges of performing such a famous piece of spoken theater.
“Timing is always a challenge but we learn to take lines from each other like throwing a ball around the room,” explained Dew, a stage veteran. “It helps to memorize the lines.”
Haas said keeping his face up from the script has been a challenge he has worked on.
“I don’t want to lose the audience by not having eye contact,” he noted.
Newcomers to the stage David and Debbie Miller said they were enjoying being in their first spoken theater production.
“We come to rehearsals together and leave together but in the production, our characters don’t have any direct back and forth,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to do theaters but I’m not a memorizer, so this kind of production is great.”
“Under Milk Wood” was originally performed as a 1954 radio drama by Welsh poet Dylan Thomas, commissioned by the BBC and later adapted for the stage. A film version, “Under Milk Wood” directed by Andrew Sinclair, was released in 1972, and another adaptation of the play, directed by Pip Broughton, was staged for television for the 60th anniversary in 2014, according to Wikipedia.
An omniscient narrator invites the audience to listen to the dreams and innermost thoughts of the inhabitants of the fictional small Welsh fishing village, Llareggub, (buggerall spelt backwards).
They include Mrs. Ogmore-Pritchard, relentlessly nagging her two dead husbands; Captain Cat, reliving his seafaring times; the two Mrs. Dai Breads; Organ Morgan, obsessed with his music; and Polly Garter, pining for her dead lover. Later, the town awakens, and, aware now of how their feelings affect whatever they do, we watch them go about their daily business.
“The sense of humor and compassion leaps off the page and into our hearts and minds,” said Langworthy. “This is a reader’s performance you won’t want to miss.”