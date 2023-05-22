Sporting festive red vests and black bow ties, the Northfield Troubadours Men’s Chorus returned to the stage Sunday afternoon for its first spring concert in four years.

Troub11.JPG

The Troubadours have been performing in and around Northfield since the all-male chorus founding in 1978. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Troub3.JPG

Internationally acclaimed opera singer Malin Fritz Walrod was accompanied on the piano by Cathy Rodland.
Tourb2.JPG

Malin Fritz Walrod and Cathy Rodland were roommates two of their four years at St. Olaf College.
Troub6.JPG

Right: Sunday afternoon’s spring concert was dedicated to four members of the Troubadours who have died since their last concert four years ago.
Troub10.JPG

Northfield Troubadours Men’s Chorus performs spiritual, folk and popular American songs ranging from “Alexander’s Ragtime Band” to “Standing in the Need of Prayer” to “Oh, Susanna.” (Pamela Thompson photos/southernminn.com)
Troub8.JPG

The Troubadours director Gretchen Gillis leading singers during Sunday’s spring concert.

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments