...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH
8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.
WHERE...Central Minnesota.
WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected
to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category
across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting
pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low
humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to
produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the
afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant,
and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now;
App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;
You can find additional information about health and air quality;
at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.
Northfield Troubadours Men’s Chorus performs spiritual, folk and popular American songs ranging from “Alexander’s Ragtime Band” to “Standing in the Need of Prayer” to “Oh, Susanna.” (Pamela Thompson photos/southernminn.com)
Sporting festive red vests and black bow ties, the Northfield Troubadours Men’s Chorus returned to the stage Sunday afternoon for its first spring concert in four years.
The spring concert, held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, was dedicated to the four members who have died since their last concert in 2019.
The Troubadours are directed by Gretchen Gillis with piano accompaniment by Joanne Harris Rodland. The all-male chorus was founded in 1978 by Marilyn Wing.
Sunday’s hour-and-a-half-long concert featured a special guest appearance by Northfield native Malin Fritz Walrod, an international opera singer. Walrod was joined on stage by Cathy Rodland, an acclaimed pianist who is artist in residence at St. Olaf College. While attending St. Olaf in the 1980s, Walrod and Rodland were college roommates.
After the Troubadours performed six songs at the top of the program, including “Let All Men Sing,” “My Heart’s in the Highlands,” and “Peaceful River,” Walrod and Rodland performed “Haugtussa, Op. 67” — music by Edvard Grieg, poetry by Arne Garborg.
Following a solo by 96-year-old Don Anderson, who sang “Old Man River” to a standing ovation, the Troubadours returned to the stage to perform a Broadway-themed set that included “They Call the Wind Maria” from “Paint Your Wagon,” “Moon River” from the classic film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” and “76 Trombones” from “The Music Man.”
Mail Fritz Walrod and Cathy Rodland returned to perform two more numbers: “Habanera” from the opera “Carmen” and “Memory” from the smash Broadway musical “Cats.”
A reception was held after the performance. A free will offering was received to help the group, who practices each Tuesday from 10-11:30 a.m. at FiftyNorth and would like to add new and younger members, defray any expenses.