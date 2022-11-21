It's almost time to light up Northfield for the Christmas holidays.

Horses

Teams of horses pulled wagons full of passengers up and down Division Street throughout the Winter Walk evening hours. (Photo courtesy of the Northfield Chamber of Commerce)
Santa Historical Society

Santa talked with kids in 2021 inside the Northfield Historical Society. Here, he visits with A.J. San Miguel, 8. (File photo/southernminn.com)
NHS Chamber Singers

Northfield High School’s Chamber Singers, directed by Kyle Eastman, serenaded Winter Walk attendees throughout downtown Northfield and at Bridge Square. (Photo courtesy of Kyle Eastman)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments