It's almost time to light up Northfield for the Christmas holidays.
On Thursday, Dec, 8, the city's 24th annual Winter Walk Festival will transform downtown into a sea of twinkling white lights. Added to thousands upon thousands of strung lights across trees and buildings, are the traditional luminaries lining the sidewalks.
"Every year, I say it, and every year it’s true," said Jane Bartho, president of the Northfield Chamber of Commerce. "Winter Walk is magical. It’s my favorite community event. The lights, the sights, the sounds, the community, the feel."
"This is a magical time for our community," she continued. "Thousands of people look forward to the festival, the lighted streets, the horse and wagon rides, the music, holiday treats, cocoa and, of course, Santa, Frosty, Rudolph and the Grinch."
Bartho said between 5- 9 p.m., all Chamber businesses set up shop on Division Street and many offer some special holiday hospitality such as cider, holiday cookies, gift wrapping, or drawings.
In 2019, Bartho said the Northfield Public Library reported in a controlled count, that nearly 3,000 guests strolled through their doors during the four-hour Winter Walk Festival.
Bartho recommended that the best time to come downtown to experience the magic is between 4-4:30 p.m. when the three teams of horses are hitched to their respective wagons in the parking lot of Family Fare, 601 Division Street.
The tree lighting ceremony begins promptly at 5 p.m. when Mayor Rhonda Pownell flips the switch on the 14-foot Balsam tree in Bridge Square, the concerts performed by Northfield Middle School students at 5, 6 and 7 p.m., a dance group performance at 6:30 p.m. and visits to Santa in his Santa House.
Two new features certain to delight visitors this year, Bartho said, are the train rides for children and a walkable candyland. other favorite events include a snowflake ornament hunt, music on the showmobile, carolers and bonfires.
"It takes a sleigh-ful of volunteers and supporters to make this happen," she said. "Volunteers from the Chamber of Commerce, Northfield High School /National Honor Society, the Middle School choir, local businesses like Northfield Dance Academy and Professional Pride Realty, area churches like Hosanna, the colleges, and community members sign up through the Volunteer Hub on Northfield Shares."
Bartho added that besides a few personal friends of hers who dress up as Rudolph and Frosty, "there is always room for more volunteers."
Next year, she said, Winter Walk celebrates 25 years since its inception. She'd like to expand the festival by making it longer, bringing in more partners, entertaining even more people from near and far, adding a parade and perhaps ending each evening with fireworks.