Rolling tight.jpg

Ardy Koehler rolls the fabric up tight before cutting. (Photo courtesy of Richard DeBeau)
Ready.jpg

Voila, another scrubbie is completed and ready to be given away. (Photo courtesy of Richard DeBeau) 
Layout.jpg

Ardy Koehler starts her scrubbie making by first laying out her nylon fabric on a cutting board. (Photo courtesy of Richard DeBeau)

Ever heard of a scrubbie?

  

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments