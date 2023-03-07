...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will steadily accumulate, and snowfall
rates in excess of 1 inch/hr are currently not expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Seated in her downtown Northfield office, event organizer Dorothee Ischler holds a copy of "The Myth of Normal" by Dr. Gabor Mate who has spent his career trying to understand the pathways to helping individuals and society heal from trauma. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Suicide claims close to 50,000 American lives a year and suicide the second most common cause of death for youth aged 15-24. One in five Americans are diagnosed with mental illness each year.
Canadian physician and author Dr. Gabor Mate has spent his career trying to understand why western society is facing such a crisis of mental illness today.
A film titled "Wisdom of Trauma: A Journey to the Root of Human Pain and the Source of Healing" documents Mate's journey crisscrossing the United States attempting to understand the connection between illness, addiction, trauma and society.
That 60-minute film will be shown followed by a panel discussion with five local experts on Saturday, March 11 at 4 p.m. at Northfield Middle School. The event is sponsored by a team from the Northfield Rotary Club's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee.
Dorothee Ischler, the committee's chief event organizer, said she hopes families can attend the screening and discussion.
"The film makes the connection between trauma, physical illness and mental disturbance," she said. "It presents a critique of how insufficiently we treat mind and body connections, as a family system, a medical community, a city and a country."
Ischler, who is a licensed marriage and family therapist with the Center for Healing and Resilience in Northfield, explained that the meaning of the word "trauma" in Greek is "wound."
Wounds, and thus, trauma, come from many sources, she said. In today's social media-oriented society, she said rejection, bullying, lack of love, inclusion or emotional support from family or friends can create deep wounds.
One out of three teenage girls considered suicide in 2022, according to Ischler, Many teenage girls suffer from "compare and despair," she said. Often these feelings of disconnectedness, she said, stem from constant use of social media, a fear of missing out, not getting enough sleep, and a general search for belonging.
"Feelings and unexpressed pain contribute to mental anguish," she said. "Healing involves trusting another person to listen, understand and talk about their pain to help diminish their suffering."
Ischler, whose practice specializes in treatment of anxiety, depression and trauma, said trauma often shapes how people behave in the world and how they react to stressful incidents.
"Trauma is invisible," she said. "There is no test for mental illness. My best advice is to find someone to talk to who is empathic and mutually supportive. We are all interconnected. We all impact one another."