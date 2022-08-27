The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Newly revamped Flaherty’s opens
After extensive renovations to the bowling lanes, game arcade, outdoor sports patio and the center’s restaurant and bars, Flaherty’s at 1700 Highway 3 is open for business. Owner Adam Flaherty, who is excited to manage a business in Northfield, shares insights on being the fourth generation to operate a family-owned bowling center.
Chamber music concerts
A chamber music concert series is underway in Northfield bringing local and international musicians here for performances at venues across the city. The concerts began Monday and are scheduled through Sunday.
New high school principal
New principal Shane Baier is excited to see the hallways of Northfield High School swell once again with new and returning students. Baier is ready to become a Raider after his years as a Cougar at Mankato East.
FiftyNorth director steps down
After 15 years steering the ship at FiftyNorth, director Lynne Pederson is ready for the next chapter. The self-proclaimed pillowaholic has loads of ideas beyond home decorating about how she will actively retire after her long tenure at the senior center.
Net zero affordable housing project nearly completed
Hillcrest Village, on Northfield’s north end, opened for tours last week. Many of those touring the environmentally designed public housing units were involved in ecologically-friendly construction businesses or in community action groups helping find affordable housing for community members.
Sports
The Dundas Dukes will play in Dundas for Minnesota Baseball Association state tournament, thanks to an 8-3 victory over New Market on Aug. 9.
More
