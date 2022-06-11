The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
The next chapter
Following traditions that date back centuries, more than 300 Northfield High School seniors moved their mortarboard tassels from right to left Sunday afternoon after receiving their official diplomas.
Randolph High School held its commencement last Saturday evening under near-perfect spring weather conditions.
All-ages circus coming to Dundas
Nat Allister, a 2006 Northfield High School graduate, is bringing “Lonesome Spectacular: A New Circus-ish Show About A Lot of Things” to Keepsake Cidery & Events on Saturday, June 11. The curtain rises at 5 p.m.
This is Allister’s seventh such production with The Fox & Beggar Theater, an outfit he started in 2013 when he lived in Asheville, North Carolina. This is the second show he’s brought to Keepsake Cidery.
Healthy Community Initiative director steps down
Healthy Community Initiative is facing a big change: Executive Director Zach Pruitt has decided to step away after 17 years leading HCI.
“Being HCI’s executive director has been one of the great joys of my life,” Pruitt said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of the organization that we all have built together and the impact that HCI’s work has on the community.”
A news release from HCI says the organization is in a strong position to manage the transition.
Local farm a model for agroforestry
On 75 acres west of Northfield, off Highway 19, lies a patch of ground in the Cannon River Valley Watershed that likely represents the future of agriculture. The land that once grew corn and soybeans, conventional crops grown in what was rich, black soil, has now been intentionally placed into transition.
Sports
