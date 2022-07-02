The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Foster the future
Ninety-two potential future scientists, technicians, engineers and mathematicians laid foundations at Bridgewater Elementary School last week during Camp Invention’s fun, action-packed STEM camp.
The week-long summer camp is a nationally recognized nonprofit enrichment program for students from kindergarten to sixth grade. Mark Langevin, a sixth grade science teacher at Northfield Middle School, is once again the camp’s director.
Conversion therapy ban passed first reading
With a vote of 6-1, the Northfield City Council passed the first reading of the ordinance to ban conversion therapy. Mayor Rhonda Pownell was the sole dissenting vote citing that she believed the matter should be administered by a more appropriate governing body like the county or the state.
Longtime Northfielder releases sizzling summer read
Author Dan Jorgensen, who worked as director of public relations for St. Olaf College for years, has released a sizzling summer murder mystery titled “Rainbow Rock.” Like his previous and popular work of historical fiction, “And the Wind Whispered,” this book is set in South Dakota’s Black Hills. Stay tuned to the Northfield News for more information about an author visit later this year.
Norwegian tapestries unveiled
Four bright wool yarn tapestries, woven in the traditional Norwegian billedvev style by Minneapolis textiles weaver Robbie LaFleur now adorn the walls of the 1862 stone church at Valley Grove. LaFleur was commissioned to design and weave the textile pieces by the Valley Grove Preservation Society after they had received a $9,500 grant from Partners for Sacred Spaces.
