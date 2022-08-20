The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Operation Backpack marks 30 years
For 30 years, volunteers have been collecting aluminum cans, recycling cardboard and raising funds in order to buy backpacks and school supplies for qualifying families in the Northfield area.
Northfielder crowned
A 2019 Northfield High School graduate, Kaia Schomburg was crowned Queen of the Lakes by the Aquatennial Ambassador Organization. Previously Schomburg, a University of Minnesota junior, served as a DJJD junior ambassador while in high school.
Public forum on local news
Northfield News readers asked thoughtful questions at the first “Join the Conversation” forum on local journalism cosponsored by the Northfield Public Library. Natalie Draper, library director was the moderator of the forum that included Adams Publishing Group panelists, Randy Rickman, publisher, Philip Weyhe, managing director, Pamela Thompson, associate editor, and Ross Ulrich, advertising director.
Cannon River Clay Tour
The sixth annual Cannon River Clay Tour runs Sat. Aug. 20-21 and includes 10 local clay artists including Holmquist Pottery, Connole Studio and Larchill Farm. The studio tour and sale includes a broad range of professional ceramic work that is functional and sculptural.
Longtime NHS principal moves on
Dr. Joel Leer, who spent 16 years as Northfield High school principal, is moving on to teach graduate and doctorate-level students studying educational leadership at Minnesota State University Mankato.
Sports
The Dundas Dukes will play in Dundas for Minnesota Baseball Association state tournament, thanks to an 8-3 victory over New Market on Aug. 9.
More
