Glorious gardens on tour
Five of the six gardens on this year’s Northfield Garden Club tour exemplify the concept of creative gardening within a confined dimension.
All six gardens will also feature local artists at work and tour docents who can answer any green-thumb related questions.
The tour will be July 9 and 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at all garden locations.
Proceeds benefit the continuing beautification of downtown Northfield.
Free yoga in the park resumes
Beloved outdoor activities like free yoga sessions in Way Park have resumed in Northfield this summer. Grab a yoga mat, water and sun screen and head over to Way Park Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. Classes are taught by a rotating slate of local yogis.
Strawberry fields forever outside Northfield
The strawberries are ripe for the picking now as hundreds of berry pickers discovered last week at local pick-your-own farms like Lorence’s Berry Farm. Farm owners and siblings Samantha, Steve, Scott and Shawn all pitched in last weekend to help steer the car loads of pickers of all ages to the juiciest rows.
Popular noontime organ recitals resume
If you are looking for a break from your usual lunch routine, why not skip the sandwich and head to a local church for an inspirational half-hour of organ music?
This summer marks the 15th season of Northfield Noontime Organ Recitals, a series originated by pastor and musician Richard Collman.
He said he started the series in 2007 because noontime organ performances had not yet come to Northfield, despite the significant collection of quality pipe organs, skilled organists and appreciative audiences.
Sports
To keep up with the Raiders spring games, check out the latest edition of the Northfield News for all the highlights, box scores and action-filled photos.
