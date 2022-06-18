The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Becoming Mrs. Moxie
As a hair stylist by day and drag queen on demand, Craig Moxness has finally found a happy and balanced life, thanks to the unwavering love and support of husband Ryan, mother Lori and his growing contingent of adoring fans.
“I’m the happiest I’ve been in a long time,” said Moxness, who has endured a lot of pain and prejudice ever since he started trying on dresses when he was 4 years old.
Water testers monitor Northfield’s rivers, streams and creeks
David Strachan, a newly trained volunteer water tester, was assigned a test spot that monitors the water from the Fifth Street bridge, which is currently under construction. With the bridge closed, Strachan tests from a spot through the tall grass and rocks just north of the bridge on the riverwalk trail.
The data Strachan logs in each week measures the Cannon’s clarity and temperature. The variables are what make the volunteer effort worthwhile.
Four friends mount new art exhibit
Asked where the idea for mounting a collaborative exhibit at the Northfield Arts Guild came from and laughter from the four artists erupted.
“The idea must have happened during our wine time,” said Jill McCleary. “This exhibit has certainly been in the works ever since we became friends.”
COVID dashboard retired by school district
Northfield School District Superintendent Matt Hillmann said he was genuinely grateful for all the support and even the criticism school administrators received during those trying times.
“I ask for collective community forgiveness,” he said. “People had a range of emotions and opinions. I was grateful for all the feedback. But now, we have to move forward and let time help us heal.”
Asked if the district would continue to use the COVID dashboard. Hillmann said he would continue to follow state protocols and keep track of data on a weekly, not daily basis. Of course, if cases reached 5%, he said he would report more frequently.
