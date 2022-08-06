The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Musically gifted professors
When they’re not teaching at their respective colleges, Louis & Dan and the Invisible Band members Louis Epstein and Dan Groll are making music that is smart, witty and hummable. The musical duo released its fourth album last week.
Former tree farms getting the ax
Clearing the site for development has begun at the former Paulson Tree Farm in preparation for the construction of the Kraewood housing development.
New pet crematorium
Northfield’s funeral directors have opened the city’s first pet crematorium and offer a similar range of services for the afterlife of beloved four-legged family members.
Downtown events attract large crowds
Bridge Square was especially packed last weekend for the annual Vintage Band Festival concerts and the annual one-day shopping sensation popular with families, seniors, visitors and bargain hunters called Crazy Daze.
Three candidates running for city council
Three local residents are vying for a seat on the Northfield City Council. They answered three questions about important issues facing the city.
Three candidates on ballot for Rice County Sheriff
On the ballot are three candidates vying for the office of Rice County Sheriff. Learn about their reactions to local issues impacting the county.
Sports
Sports
