Local scriptwriter’s film premiers
A red carpet premiere of “Summering” was held at Cannon Valley Cinemas Thursday night, thanks to Northfield writer Benjamin Percy’s connection to the much-anticipated film. Percy co-wrote the script for the coming-of-age film with director James Ponsoldt.
Percy, who has authored novels, comic books, and is a contributing editor for Esquire magazine, said he first met Ponsoldt when they were roommates at the Sewanee Writers Conference in Tennessee in 2003. “We’ve collaborated often,” he said.
Ninth grader dies from injuries suffered in bike-car fatality
A 14-year old Northfield girl has died form injuries after she was struck by a vehicle while bicycling to soccer practice last week. Melanie Valencia was struck at Jefferson Parkway and Afton Street a little before 6 p.m. The driver of the car was an 18-year-old Northfield man who is cooperating and has not been publicly identified, according to police.
Local news topic of library forum
On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Pamela Thompson, the associate editor of Northfield News, Ross Ulrich, advertising director for the News, Philip Weyhe, regional managing editor, and Randy Rickman, president, will field comments and answer questions about local journalism and processes at the News from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Northfield Public Library, 201 Washington St.
The forum will provide information on Northfield News policies and give the community tools to become more engaged with the newspaper. Rickman, Weyhe, Ulrich and Thompson will walk through the steps of how to submit a letter to the editor, suggest a story idea, buy an ad, submit an obituary, write a guest column, purchase a photo, and supply feedback to articles.
Eagles Club donates benches
On Thursday afternoon, the two benches made by Minnesota’s Trex Company were dedicated at Northfield Retirement Community, 900 Cannon Valley Dr. A large crowd of Eagles Club members mixed and mingled with residents of the 30-acre campus located in the northwest section of the city.
