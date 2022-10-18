Paradise Community Theatre is only the second in Minnesota to stage the 2016 Tony-Award-Winning best play, “The Humans.”
Director Rachel Haider and a six-member cast will make the local premier of the nuanced one-act play Friday at the Paradise Center for the Arts.
The play, written by Stephen Karam, follows three generations of the Blakes — an East Coast family with deep-seated issues.
“I think it’s going to be right up there with ‘Death of a Salesman’ as one of the iconic plays,” said Susan Dunhaupt, who plays the mother, Diedre.
The 100-minute play provides a 100-minute snapshot of their lives, as they prepare for and sit down to a Thanksgiving dinner.
“It’s all one uninterrupted scene,” said Brynn Artley, who plays younger sister Brigid. “Everything happens in real time.”
That means no breaks for the actors (and no intermission for the audience).
“There is a level of fatigue that comes with doing this show, said Taylor Wesseln, who plays elder sister Aimee. “I think the level of effort we put in just makes it that much more special.”
There is no dancing, Wesseln but called the play “highly choreographed.”
“The way we talk over each other is highly choreographed,” she said. “I’ve never done a show like this before.”
The show also is unique with a two-story set built by local contractor Matt Drenth.
“The set and lights and sound are characters in their own right,” Haider said.
The staircase was the last piece of the set to be built, which cast members said was the greatest challenge of their early rehearsals. They had to use a backstage staircase that Frank Blomgren, who plays the father, Erik, joked was as steep as climbing a mountain.
For a few of the actors it's their first time on the Paradise stage. But not their first time acting. The director and most of the actors hail from Northfield and have done most of their acting at the Northfield Arts Guild Theater.
Haider has directed a few Paradise productions, most recently "Beauty and the Beast Jr." in the summer of 2021.
The cast and crew are bringing to life a family that has its fair share of conflicts and challenges, including a matriarch who has severe dementia.
“A lot of families go through major issues and they get through it and they still care for each other,” Blomgren said of the play’s theme. “You see the love of family despite turmoils.”
