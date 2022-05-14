A teenager who was recently convicted of a shooting in Owatonna allegedly was caught with a gun and drugs in Northfield.
Anthony James Williams, 18, of Cannon Falls, was charged with felony counts of drug possession and possession of a gun after a crime of violence conviction Thursday in Rice County District Court.
Someone reported seeing a gun in Williams’ vehicle on May 3 outside the Northfield Union of Youth, according to a court complaint. Williams was gone before officers arrived.
Police spotted Williams again outside the union on Wednesday and stopped him for failing to use his turn signal.
Officers could smell marijuana and put Williams into the back of a squad car. He reportedly asked an officer if he wanted to know who the gun belonged to.
Officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found a loaded Glock handgun in a backpack. They also found marijuana, marijuana wax and $2,900 in cash, the charges say.
Williams allegedly claimed a friend gave him the bag with the gun and some of the cash and asked him to hold onto it for a day. He reportedly said the marijuana wax and the rest of the cash was his.
When he was searched at the jail, ecstasy allegedly was found in his sock.
Williams was arrested just days after he turned 18 years old and about a month after he was convicted of felony assault in Steele County Juvenile Court.
Williams admitted to firing an assault rifle at a vehicle in a park in Owatonna in July, according to the charges in the juvenile case. Williams told authorities he fired at the driver of the vehicle after he and another man were “robbed of a large amount of marijuana.”