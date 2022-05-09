THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 194 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 28 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA
BENTON MCLEOD MEEKER
MORRISON SHERBURNE SIBLEY
STEARNS WRIGHT
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
ANOKA CARVER CHISAGO
DAKOTA HENNEPIN ISANTI
KANABEC MILLE LACS RAMSEY
SCOTT WASHINGTON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
BLUE EARTH FARIBAULT FREEBORN
LE SUEUR NICOLLET RICE
STEELE WASECA
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLAINE, BLUE EARTH,
CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS,
DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, ELK RIVER, FARIBAULT, GAYLORD, HASTINGS,
HUDSON, HUTCHINSON, LADYSMITH, LE SUEUR, LITCHFIELD,
LITTLE FALLS, MANKATO, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTICELLO, MORA,
OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, PRINCETON, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS,
SAUK RAPIDS, SHAKOPEE, ST CLOUD, ST PAUL, ST PETER, STILLWATER,
VICTORIA, AND WASECA.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Taser used on man who allegedly fought with Northfield police
A wanted man is facing new charges after allegedly fighting with Northfield police officers.
A Northfield resident called police May 4 seeking assistance getting Forrest Johanna Rossi-Koss, 39, out of her house, according to a court complaint.
Rossi-Koss had a warrant in Hennepin County and a Taser was used on him multiple times while he allegedly resisted arrest.
When two officers ordered Rossi-Koss to stop resisting he responded by swearing at them and continuing to fight, charges say. One officer received a cut on his neck during the confrontation.
When a third officer arrived and threatened to use a Taser, Rossi-Koss reportedly responded with more expletives and: “Go ahead, load it up,”
The stun gun was deployed multiple times before Rossi-Koss was subdued and taken to jail.
Rossi-Koss was charged Friday in Rice County District Court with felony assault on a police officer and gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process. Bail was set at $5,000 and a first court date was set for May 18.