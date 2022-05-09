A wanted man is facing new charges after allegedly fighting with Northfield police officers.

A Northfield resident called police May 4 seeking assistance getting Forrest Johanna Rossi-Koss, 39, out of her house, according to a court complaint.

Rossi-Koss had a warrant in Hennepin County and a Taser was used on him multiple times while he allegedly resisted arrest.

When two officers ordered Rossi-Koss to stop resisting he responded by swearing at them and continuing to fight, charges say. One officer received a cut on his neck during the confrontation.

When a third officer arrived and threatened to use a Taser, Rossi-Koss reportedly responded with more expletives and: “Go ahead, load it up,”

The stun gun was deployed multiple times before Rossi-Koss was subdued and taken to jail.

Rossi-Koss was charged Friday in Rice County District Court with felony assault on a police officer and gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process. Bail was set at $5,000 and a first court date was set for May 18.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments