Sometimes when a business closes, customers think the owners couldn't make it financially. For Tandem Bagels, the opposite is actually true. When the owners lock the 10-year old bagel and coffee shop doors in mid-November, they plan to continue expanding the thriving business in Mankato.
"One store is easier to control than two," said owner Anne Frentz. "Our store is growing so much in Mankato that we want to put our focus there."
The City Center location in downtown Mankato was always the main kitchen for the two stores. She said the recipe for the bagels came from Bagel Brothers, a chain of five stores her husband owned while she was a stay-at-home mom. The bagels were made in Mankato and trucked to Northfield every day.
"My husband calls Mankato 'the Napa Valley of the Midwest,'" Frentz said.
While raising her young family, Frentz said she met Lisa Friend, another young mother. Before 2012, the two friends began talking about someday opening a business together.
"We'd be working moms in tandem," Frentz said. "That's how we came up with the name."
The two businesswomen hired Gretchen Sandstrom — their first employee — when they opened the store in Mankato. Sandstrom is now a part-owner of the business.
The trio perfected the breakfast and lunch menus in Mankato, which featured fresh, locally sourced ingredients, before expanding to Northfield in 2013. Today, the menu still includes favorites with clever bike-themed names, like the Tour de France, Nicollet Bike Shop, FIT to be TRI'd, Bent River Outfitter, Mike's Bike and the Bike Lox.
Frentz explained that she was initially nervous about telling the staff about the store closing. Since many Northfield staffers are either college students working part-time weekday shifts or high school students with weekend shifts, most seemed to take the news in stride.
"We have a lot of arts and theater kids working for us who said they'll now have more time to prepare for the upcoming plays, exhibits or concerts," she said.
Over the past decade, Frentz estimated the store had employed a few hundred part-time workers.
"It was great to be in the center of downtown Northfield," she said.
Frentz had high praise for Northfield store managers Marty Larson, Logan Garry and Franny Breiland.
"They kept the business running, so that we didn't have to be there," she said.
Over the years, Frentz said the Northfield store enjoyed robust sales and loyal customers: "This town likes its bagels and cream cheese."
Move-in ready
Anyone looking to buy or lease a complete downtown restaurant space should contact the landlord, Frentz said. She noted the space is move-in ready. All the tables and chairs, as well as everything in the kitchen, is for sale, including the stove, the range, the espresso maker, all the supplies and utensils.
The store will close in Northfield on Sunday, Nov. 13.
"We will miss the Northfield community," said Anne Frentz. "We are sad to see this end."
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.