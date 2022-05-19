A driver admitted he was texting when he struck and injured two tow truck operators on I-35 near Northfield early Monday morning, charges say.
Marlon David Fleming, 39, of Lakeville, was charged Wednesday in Rice County District Court with one felony and one gross misdemeanor count of criminal vehicular operation.
Fleming did not stop after hitting the men but was turned in later that day by his father, according to a court complaint.
Michael Richard Sirek and Parker Daniel Swanson, both of Faribault, were standing next to a tow truck that was partially in the left lane of the northbound lane when they were struck by a Lincoln car that did not stop, according to the State Patrol.
The men were thrown against the side of their tow truck. They were both taken to hospitals.
Swanson sustained a concussion, a dislocated ankle, torn leg muscles and scrapes and bruises. Sirek had a sprained ankle and scrapes and bruises.
A State trooper and a Rice County Sheriff’s deputy both were at the scene and had their squad lights activated at the time of the crash.
A driver’s side mirror and other parts from the Lincoln were recovered from the scene.
Around 10:30 p.m. that night Fleming’s father contacted authorities and said he believed his son had been involved in the crash. He said he had talked to his son late Sunday night and he was intoxicated. Fleming returned home early Monday morning with vehicle damage, the father reported. He said his son admitted he had been texting while driving and sideswiped a vehicle.
A state trooper went to Fleming’s home and found a Lincoln with damage consistent with the parts left behind on I-35, the charges allege.
Fleming was arrested and taken to a hospital because he was heavily intoxicated. At the hospital Fleming allegedly admitted he sideswiped a vehicle but did not think he had hit any people.
After he was taken to the Rice County Jail, Fleming reportedly told the trooper who had been at the crash that he had been on his phone.
“I was on my phone, distracted, and then when I looked up, that’s when I saw you,” Fleming reportedly said.
Bail was set Wednesday at $10,000 and a first court date set for May 25.