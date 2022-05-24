Inclusive, thoughtful, transparent.
Those are the words Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann described the school budget reduction process that dominated the agenda this spring, involving 72 community members who volunteered time and energy to prioritize school programs.
"I'm satisfied with the process," Hillmann said. "I value the level of interaction we had with the community. The commentary was meaningful and productive and will help us innovate."
At their last meeting on May 9, School Board members approved the reduction of the middle school world language program; a 10% reduction in transportation services with longtime partner Benjamin Bus; and a reduced number of elementary school English Learner teachers.
Hillmann said the number of elementary school English Learner teachers will change from 11.4 to 8, with a teacher to student ratio going from 1:20 to 1:28, which is consistent with Northfield's peer institutions.
"When the number of students changes, so does the level of need," he said.
Regarding the world language changes for secondary school, Hillmann said not even an affluent community like Wazetta offered the electives of Spanish, French and German to its seventh graders.
"I'm hopeful this program could come back sometime," he said. "Of course it was nice to have language choices earlier than high school, but we're exploring online course offerings and community after school programs."
Hillmann was adamant that the subject of salary freezes for staff was not discussed, nor was it ever included in possible reduction equations. He explained the purpose was always to fund first, not cut first, and always to align with the five-year budgetary strategic plan.
Another important goal was to keep class sizes reasonable. That was maintained. Additionally, after the pandemic's seismic interruptions, Hillmann said adding another mental health counselor at the middle school and high school "was clearly a priority."
"We have an outstanding staff," he said. "This is a competitive market. We don't pay as much as some school districts to the north, but 80% of our budget goes to salaries and benefits. The reality is that, with less revenue and fewer students to serve, we must make structural changes that are responsible changes."
Hillmann said the budget reductions totaling $4.5 million would be spread out over two years and that using the $1.9 million in COVID relief aid from the federal government would further help offset expenses.
When School Board members modified the fund balance target from 16% to 14%, Hillmann said this change would provide additional flexibility with the general fund budget. The 14% rainy day fund is still higher than the peer group's average rate of 11%.
"Our goal — that we must maintain a laser focus upon — is to ensure that our students receive a quality educational experience that prepares them for lifelong success," Hillmann said.