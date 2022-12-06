Before the discussion at last week's School Board meeting shifted to options for the Northfield High School facility plan, Board Chair Claudia Gonzalez-George reminded members of their responsibility.
"Now is the time to move into consensus," she said. "We agree on much more than we disagree upon, including the need for more light and bigger spaces. Our decision is important and will have an impact on the community for years."
In November, Northfield School District voters approved, with 68% in favor, to continue the district's capital improvement levy, while 58% voted to expand the levy funding to increase with inflation. Those dollars can be used for maintenance and upkeep of the schools.
But it doesn't solve what district leaders believe is a lingering issue: an outdated high school not suited for the highest quality modern learning.
Referendum on the table
In 2017, voters turned down a referendum that would've built a new high school, in addition to other projects. After a year of task force work, surveys and discussions, the School Board, at the recommendation of Superintendent Matt Hillman, is eyeing a new referendum for improvement at the high school.
Whereas the ask in 2017 was for a reconstruction of the high school, this time, the board and staff leaders are looking at major renovation projects at a lower cost. In order to "spur movement toward a decision," Superintendent Hillmann provided a recommendation to the board for a three-question referendum at its most recent meeting.
Question 1: $60 million bond referendum for the remodeling of Northfield High School. These improvements would include functional updates to HVAC systems to make a more consistent comfort level throughout the building and internal security. It would improve access to natural light and improve energy efficiency by replacing windows, modernizing insulation, and shifting to LED lighting. It would provide other updated finishes and furniture to provide greater instructional flexibility for teachers. It would modernize career/technical education spaces such as science labs, technology education, and family and consumer sciences. It could reimagine portions of the facility such as the cafeteria and other common spaces. Updates to the auditorium, music spaces, general classrooms and special education classrooms would also be completed.
Question 2 (contingent on Question 1 passing): $17 million bond referendum for adding an athletic field house to increase space for physical education classes and sports like basketball, pickleball, tennis, track and field, and volleyball. This facility would include a walking track to be used by the community, will be available to the public through community education, and will make scheduling athletic practices for both youth and high school teams more efficient.
Question 3 (contingent on Questions 1 and 2 passing): $3 million bond referendum for the purpose of adding artificial turf to the fields adjacent to Memorial Field and other modest updates to the Memorial Field complex. Adding artificial turf to some of the outdoor fields will increase the length of access for physical education courses, community education classes, and athletic teams, because they can be used later into the fall and earlier in the spring.
Regarding an ice arena, Hillmann said in his report, "A potential referendum question related to the ice arena is still a consideration. Because it is a multi-faceted community discussion, addition of a referendum question related to the ice arena will need to be finalized at a later date." School district leaders intend to speak with city leaders to consider all possibilities there.
The board, right now, is looking at a May referendum, if it settles on questions to go forward with.
Jeff Seeley, senior municipal advisor with Ehlers, a public financial advisory firm, said new data has shown that the financial world is changing with the high inflation rate of 10-14%, that the timing of a special election could mean as much as $4 million difference in pricing.
Now is crunch time, because the board has been asked to decide the path forward for any potential referendum at its next meeting Monday, Dec. 12.
"People in the community need to know the implications of the upcoming vote," he said.
Discussion
Board member Amy Goerwitz said she went on a tour of the school and called the experience "helpful" in trying to understand the difference between the $60 million renovation (included in Hillman's referendum recommendation) and the $80 million multi-story approach that was also previously discussed as a possibility.
Basically, she said, the lower priced approach does not increase the footprint, does not include a storm shelter and would involve cutting windows into classroom to provide more light into the hallways. Additionally, she said, the cafeteria ceiling would be lifted up and corner classrooms would be opened up to allow more light inside. Once the structural renovations are made, new, updated furniture would be added.
Tom Baraniak said he was not in favor of the $60 million renovation in Hillman's referendum recommendation, which he called a "Band-aid" approach. He wants something more substantial.
"The high school has been remodeled several times already over the years," he said. "I can't imagine spending that much money and ending up with not much more than new windows and a fresh coat of paint in spite of all the promises."
Baraniak said he favors the previously discussed $80 million renovation, or pathway 2, which would build a new two-story academic wing and update the gym and the V wing, both of which are relatively new and in good shape. The old parts of the high school would then be torn down.
"Essentially, pathway 2 would give us a new high school at a fraction of the cost of starting over with everything new," said Baraniak. "In my opinion, pathway 2 is clearly the best choice, both financially over the lifetime of the project, but most importantly for the modern state of the art educational environment, it will provide for thousands of students during that period."
Baraniak said he believes, right now, the board is split on the path forward.
"We all, including the superintendent, have our own takes on how to proceed," he said.
Board member Julie Pritchard said she believes in renovating the structurally sound building and that the board needs to fully recognize the professional results of the recent survey.
"The community said 'Yes' to remodeling new spaces for students and staff to be supported," she said. "
The best path forward, said Pritchard, is to catch up with the deferred maintenance and improve the athletic facility.
"I am confident and comfortable with the renovation," she said. "We are paying attention to our stewardship."