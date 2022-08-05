"It's the waning days of summer for four friends Dina, Lola, Daisy, and Mari, who will soon be going their separate ways when they all start middle school. While planning how to spend their last weekend together, they stumble across a mystery that takes them on a life-changing adventure. The friends make a series of discoveries that are as much about solving the mystery as they are about learning the hard truths of growing up."

Sundance2.jpg

Benjamin and Lisa Percy with their children pose in front of a Sundance backdrop they had hanging in front of their garage during January's red carpet watch party. (Photo courtesy of the Percy family)
Sundance3.jpg

The Percy family visited the set of "Summering" during filming in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo courtesy of the Percy family)
Sundance1.jpg

The Percy family's outdoor red carpet driveway party to watch the 2022 Sundance Film Festival was held here in January during a spike in omicron COVID-19 cases. (Photo courtesy of the Percy family)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments