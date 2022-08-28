With five out of the seven councilors present at the Aug. 22 meeting, the Northfield City Council discussed a range of topics, from budgets to cannabinoid to office additions.
Edibles
City Administrator Ben Martig gave councilors a verbal update following up on questions raised during the initial cannabinoid discussion held at the previous meeting. Martig said his research into the topic brought up additional concerns regarding when an off-sale product is consumed on the premises.
Martig said he had recently met with the Northfield Substance Abuse Prevention Committee and said the group would support licensing restrictions that regulated sales from behind a counter, not on display in a store; having the business in a fixed location, not a transient business like fireworks stands that are temporary; and having those business located a set distance away from schools.
Martig said trying to regulate the minimum age required to purchase edibles would be tricky, because alcohol and tobacco do not have consistent age minimums. Regarding a moratorium, Martig said a study has to be done prior to issuing a moratorium, and that it can't be used just to buy more time.
"Based on the committee's feedback, we are still crafting options for the City Council to review," he said.
Councilor Jami Reister said she's read a dozen articles relating to the topic, and her biggest public health concern is that children would unintentionally consume edibles.
Councilor Brad Ness said he would urge state government for a special session to regulate edibles.
Councilor Sean Allen said he would like to receive more research on reactions from other cities for Northfield to study and perhaps model in its response. He said he's nervous about regulating businesses too much, particularly small businesses.
Asked about a fee structure, Martig said, like alcohol and tobacco taxation, it would likely depend on off-sale and on-site licensing. The fees would likely range between $1,000 and $3,000, he said.
Councilor Allen asked if some of that money could be directed into an educational fund regarding cannabinoid use. Police Chief Mark Elliott said it costs the Police Department about $1,000 for business inspections, so for needs beyond that, the fee would have to be higher.
Age-Friendly
Age-Friendly Northfield Steering Committee Chair David DeLong delivered his annual budget request, telling the council the group's $25,000 budget didn't need to change much from the previous year. DeLong said most of the funds paid the salary of the administrative assistant and the printing costs of the Age-Friendly Resource Guide.
DeLong reported the committee restarted the Northfield Eldercare Committee, which would resume indoor walking this winter at Northfield High School, and that the Red Chair reservation system at city parks worked well this summer at concerts and festivals.
DeLong also thanked retiring FiftyNorth director Lynne Pederson for her long service to the community and her enthusiasm for "aging with gusto."
Street maintenance facility
Councilors then heard David Bennett, city engineer and public works director, describe the need for more office space for the Street Maintenance Facility. The proposed addition, Bennett said, would have safety and security improvements, as well as additional fencing around the perimeter.
The motion to consider the budget amendment for the improvements and addition to the Street Maintenance Facility passed.
In closing, Mayor Rhonda Pownell reported that she was finishing up talking with people interested in serving on Northfield's many boards and commissions.