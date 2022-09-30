Hunters with disabilities
Hunters with disabilities can learn more about hunting opportunities by visiting the DNR website — information about accessible hunting, fishing, camping and more is available on the Accessible Outdoors page (mndnr.gov/Accessible_Outdoors).
Public land open to public hunting includes wildlife management areas (mndnr.gov/WMAs). A subset of WMAs have an online accessibility sheet that provides greater detail on the services and facilities for people with disabilities, including photos and maps. Interested hunters can also call the area wildlife manager (mndnr.gov/Areas/Wildlife) for an update on current conditions at WMAs.
Fall turkey hunting
The Minnesota fall turkey hunting season offers hunters a challenge and another way to experience the outdoors in October. Fall turkey season is open from Saturday,
Oct. 1, through Sunday, Oct. 30.
Hunters are allowed to take one turkey of either sex during the fall season. Fall turkey hunters may use a crossbow, firearm or archery equipment afield; however, hunters who also are hunting deer with legal bows and arrows may only use a legal bow and arrows, not a crossbow.
Fall turkey licenses are available for purchase online, by calling 888-665-4236 or in person anywhere DNR licenses are sold. More information about fall turkey hunting is available on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Hunting/Turkey).
Youth deer season
Minnesota’s youth deer season will take place statewide Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23. The season coincides with statewide teacher workshops, so many Minnesota students don’t have school during the youth season.
To participate, youth must be 10-17 years old and have a deer license. Participant numbers are not limited and there is no special permit, so parents should purchase or obtain a regular deer hunting license for the youth who will be hunting.
An adult parent, guardian, or mentor must accompany youth ages 10-13. All hunters and mentors, regardless of whether they are participating in youth deer season, must follow blaze orange/pink clothing requirements. Adults may not hunt, unless they are in an area open during the early antlerless season and have the corresponding license. Complete youth season details are available on the DNR youth deer hunting page (mndnr.gov/Hunting/Deer/Youth.html).
Antlerless-only deer season
Hunters can participate in an early antlerless-only deer season from Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23. The season increases opportunities for hunters in areas where deer populations are above population goals or where there is an increased risk of chronic wasting disease. Permit areas open during the hunt are 209, 213, 214, 215, 218, 219, 221, 222, 223, 225, 227, 229, 236, 240, 277, 341, 342, 343, 604, 605, 643, 645, 646, 647, 648, 649, 661 and 701.
The DNR offers this opportunity to hunters in an effort to manage local deer herds. In changes this year, the bag limit has been reduced from five to three antlerless deer and hunters are no longer required to obtain an early antlerless permit to participate in the early antlerless season.
To participate, hunters must hunt in one of the 28 open deer permit areas and use a deer license that matches the weapon used during the season (for example, using a firearm for a firearms season license or archery equipment for an archery license). Hunters have the option of using their regular season parent license or can use early antlerless permits, bonus permits, or disease management permits (only in 600 series permit areas) to fill the limit. Deer hunting regulations are available in the Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations (mndnr.gov/Regulations/Hunting).