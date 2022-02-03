WWII U.S. AIR RAID BERLIN

An airborne B-17 Flying Fortress of the U.S. Army Eighth Air Force passes over Berlin, Germany, on Feb. 3, 1945. This plane was one of a force of 1,000 planes which unloaded 2,500 tons of bombs on the German capital during the Allied air raid in World War II. (AP Photo)

