Food shelves are a key source for meeting nutritional needs of low-income households, and Minnesota locations reported they too are being squeezed by market issues in the nation's food system, and asked for the public's help.
Families across the U.S. are grappling with rising grocery bills and low inventory at supermarkets.
Deisy De Leon Esqueda, manager of the Echo Food Shelf in Mankato, said it comes as they are serving nearly 500 more people per month going into the holiday season.
She emphasized nobody walks away empty-handed, but they cannot always offer the fresh produce clients are seeking.
"And if we don't have that available to them then, you know, they have to go out and purchase it," De Leon Esqueda explained.
She pointed out the price increases have resulted in more budget pressure for struggling families to maintain healthy diets. The Echo Food Shelf is also seeing higher costs for turkeys as it prepares Thanksgiving baskets. People are being encouraged to make monetary donations, which allows staff to purchase items they need and stretch the budget a little further.
Jessica Sund, director of development and communication for the Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester, said they have been able to keep up with demand so far, but are feeling extra pressure under current market conditions and do not want to fall behind.
"I think it's something that people can relate to," Sund explained. "It's a little bit more money to make sure we've got those staples items that people need, and making sure that we keep the shelves full."
Sueling Schardin, community impact director for the American Heart Association and a registered dietician, said for households still having trouble gathering enough healthy food, there are lower-cost options for a positive impact on your diet.
"You don't necessarily need to have your fruits and vegetables be fresh," Schardin advised. "Canned, dried, frozen -- which tends to be less expensive -- can be just as healthy."
She added short disruptions in keeping a healthy diet should not have a major effect on a person's health, but longer gaps open the door to obesity, higher blood pressure and eventually, heart disease.