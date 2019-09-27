ST. PAUL — Minnesota has been underpaid millions in its two-decade-old settlement with tobacco companies, a Ramsey County District Court ruled this week.
Minnesota was the first state to individually settle with R.J. Reynolds in 1998 after the tobacco giant settled a multi-state lawsuit with 40 other attorneys general. Minnesota was awarded $6.5 billion in damages, roughly twice what it would have received under the joint settlement.
Attorney General Keith Ellison announced late Thursday that the court found Minnesota is still owed millions. A judge will determine in the coming weeks exactly how much the state stands to receive.
“The historic tobacco settlement two decades ago set a high standard for holding corporations accountable for harm they’ve done to Minnesota,” Ellison said. “My office will be aggressive in making sure the people of Minnesota get every dollar they’re owed from the tobacco companies.”
What happened to the money?
Ellison says the underpayment happened because tobacco company mergers led R.J. Reynolds to transfer brands like KOOL, Salem and Winston to ITG Brands that were not part of the 1998 settlement. The state sued ITG to recoup the lost payments.
A Ramsey County judge ruled Tuesday that R.J. Reynolds could not escape settlement obligations by transferring brands to another tobacco company. The ruling also rejected ITG’s argument it was not liable for the settlement payments because it was not an original party to the deal.
Representatives from R.J. Reynolds and ITG Brands did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the ruling.
According to the court: “The Minnesota Settlement Agreement provided that the settling cigarette companies abide by restrictions on the sale and marketing of cigarettes in Minnesota and make annual payments to Minnesota in perpetuity. The annual payments were intended to compensate Minnesota for health care costs arising from past, ongoing and future cigarette sales.”
Ellison’s office did not characterize how much the state could be owed except to say it amounted to “millions of dollars.”
Spending the money
Anti-smoking advocates praised the decision and urged the state to dedicate more of the tobacco settlement, including the overdue payments resulting from the court action, to health and smoking cessation programs.
“Big Tobacco must be held accountable for the death and disease their products cause, and this ruling is a win for public health in Minnesota,” said Molly Moilanen, vice president of ClearWay Minnesota and co-chair of Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation. “Lawmakers must do more to ensure Minnesota has sustainable funding for preventing youth tobacco addiction long after ClearWay Minnesota closes our doors.”
Under the terms of the initial settlement, about $950 million in one-time money went towards smoking prevention and cessation, health and education efforts while yearly payments collected from tobacco companies, worth roughly $160 million annually, are deposited in the state’s general fund. Anti-smoking groups noted that of the approximately $750 million the state received from tobacco settlements, taxes and fees in 2018 only 1% was used for health programs.