Minnesota’s COVID-19 toll took an unexpected upward swing Wednesday as the Health Department reported 17 additional deaths, the highest daily count in two months.
There was no immediate explanation for the increase. Daily deaths have been mostly in single digits since late June.
The number of people currently hospitalized — a closely watched metric as officials work to manage the spread of the disease so it doesn’t overwhelm the health care system — rose to 321, up 17 from Tuesday, with 152 of those patients needing intensive care.
Current hospitalizations remain far below a late-May peak, but the count has flattened at a relatively high level — more than 300 daily cases on average during August.
In south central Minnesota, Rice County has the most confirmed cases, now at 1,078, including eight deaths. Blue Earth County is next with 1,007 confirmed and five deaths, while Steele County has 375 confirmed and two deaths. Le Sueur County has 263 confirmed and two deaths; Nicollet County 386 confirmed and 13 deaths; Waseca County 183 confirmed and one death; Goodhue County 223 confirmed and nine deaths; Brown County 101 confirmed and two deaths; and Sibley County 97 confirmed and two deaths.
‘Stable at a high rate’
The latest numbers come as officials field more questions about where Minnesota is in the pandemic.
The state finds itself in a recent cycle of moderate daily death counts but with a stubbornly persistent level of hospitalizations. While the state may be at or just below the crest of the current wave, experts say more waves are coming.
“I think it’s a familiar looking pattern,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters earlier this week.
“We have weeks of kind of building up, stabilize a bit, come down for a few weeks and then tend to head back up,” she said. “It’s a fairly stable situation, albeit at a higher level of cases than we saw in the last spring” because testing rates and community spread are higher now.
“We’re at a place where things are stable, but the concern is that we’re stable at a high rate of cases,” Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, added. “That’s something we’re continuing to watch.”
Of the 66,618 total confirmed cases of the disease since the pandemic began, about 89 percent have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.
Among the 1,738 people confirmed to have died from the disease in Minnesota, about 75 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
The Health Department data Wednesday also contained some unusual data on testing with the agency reporting nearly 35,000 new tests, dramatically higher than the number reported Tuesday.
The department explained the anomaly, saying a backlog of tests was loaded into its reporting system, adding that “the vast majority were negative tests that we received from several labs. Specimen dates go as far back as April.”
College concerns grow as fall semester nears
Worries continue about the growth of COVID-19 among younger Minnesotans, including that those infected will inadvertently spread the virus to grandparents and other more vulnerable people.
People in their 20s remain the age group with the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the pandemic — more than 15,000.
State public health leaders are increasingly worried about college students joining end-of-summer parties and other gatherings that could feed the spread of COVID-19 and bring it onto campuses this fall.
Clusters of cases surfaced in late June around college bars, including in Mankato, Minneapolis and St. Cloud. Concerns over similar potential outbreaks are percolating again as the fall semester nears.
“This is a bad time to throw a party, go on a group road trip or otherwise lighten up on COVID-19 precautions,” Ehresmann told reporters Friday as she called on students to “lay low before you go.”
The Health Department this week posted additional guidance to colleges on ways to reduce COVID-19 risk.
Cases grow in the south
Regionally, the Twin Cities and its suburbs have been driving the counts of newly reported cases, although there’s an upswing now in southern Minnesota.
Northern Minnesota cases have been on the rise for weeks, although they tapered off in the most recent report. Beltrami County, home to Bemidji, has seen a steady climb the past few weeks. The county reported 281 cases and one death as of Wedneday.
Meatpacking operations had been hot spots for big outbreaks in southwest, west-central and central Minnesota earlier in the pandemic.
New cases have slowed considerably in recent weeks, although the problem has resurfaced recently in McLeod County (279 cases), where more than 20 employees at a Seneca Foods plant in Glencoe were identified recently in an outbreak.
U of M study: Minn. among states with largest racial disparities in COVID-19
A University of Minnesota study of COVID-19 data from 12 states found racial and ethnic disparities among those hospitalized for the coronavirus.
The two-month study looked at 49,000 hospitalizations and found that Black people hospitalized at a higher rate than white people in all 12 states. The study found that Minnesota had some of the highest disparities in hospitalizations of Black people. While about 7 percent of the state's population is Black, the race represented a quarter of those hospitalized for the virus.
University of Minnesota professor Pinar Karaca-Mandic, a health economist at the Carlson School, said there are also racial disparities in confirmed cases of COVID-19.
"Not everyone infected gets hospitalized, right? You have to show a more severe form of the disease to show up in the hospital, and we see that in our data, essentially disparities must be existing on both sides of this coin," Karaca-Mandic said.
The study found similar hospitalization disparities in the state's data for Hispanic and Native American populations.
— Peter Cox | MPR News
School guidance map shifts with new data
Fresh data released by the Minnesota Department of Health is again shifting the guidance for some of the state’s school districts as they decide whether to teach kids in-person, online or in some combination based on their local COVID-19 conditions.
The new numbers, for instance, indicate elementary school students in Ramsey and Dakota counties would no longer be recommended to attend school in person — if school started this week — due to rising COVID-19 cases.
Data released Thursday by the Health Department indicate 11 counties, including Ramsey and Dakota, should shift away from in-person learning because of rising cases.
Schools in another 14 counties, largely in the southern part of the state, would be recommended to shift toward in-person learning. The state’s other 62 counties saw no change in their recommendations, which are based on COVID-19 cases per capita over a 14-day period.
Officials have emphasized the map is meant to be a starting point for school districts as they weigh their mix of in-person and online instruction in the COVID-19 era. The numbers, and the accompanying recommendations, are updated every week now.
Counties with very few cases per capita are recommended to have in-person learning for all students — 48 counties as of Thursday.
With more cases, schools are urged to have secondary students do a mix of in-person and distance learning while still doing in-person school for elementary grades. Another 29 counties fall into that category.
Eight counties are currently recommended for hybrid learning for all students. They include Hennepin, Ramsey, Dakota, Scott, Sherburne and Blue Earth.
Two counties have so many cases that the state currently recommends upper-grade students there study remotely full-time: Rock County in southwestern Minnesota, and Red Lake County in northwestern Minnesota.
Officials have stressed that the county-level data is a roadmap, not an order. Districts within those counties are making decisions that may not fit exactly with the data.
St. Paul Public Schools, the state’s second largest school district and the largest district in Ramsey County, has already announced it will start the school year with all students distance learning and will revisit the decision in late September.
— David H. Montgomery | MPR News