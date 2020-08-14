When author Kevin Kunkel wrote the first draft for his debut children’s book, “The World We Choose,” he had one goal: to write the first book he would read to his new son.
Kunkel, who lives in Rosemount, had been feeling anxious about the stories he saw on cable news and social media and had to keep reminding himself that the world is better than the one he saw on the news.
“Whenever I felt pessimistic, I remembered the truth: over time, the world is mostly improving,” Kunkel said.
He knew he wanted to share that optimism with his son. After two years of rewrites, professional illustration, a crowdfunding campaign and the birth of a second son, he was ready to launch the book. The only obstacle: a pandemic.
As “The World We Choose” went to the printers it became clear that those events would not happen in a conventional sense.
Kunkel said, “I knew publishing at this time would be a challenge, but the more I thought about it the more I realized the world needs a dose of optimism more than ever.”
Kunkel’s modified launch strategy included a virtual book launch party, classroom visits via Zoom and a social media strategy.
Although he’s adjusted his strategy and put in the work, Kunkel knows selling physical books in a digital and distanced world will be a challenge, but he stays optimistic.
What inspired you to
write this book?
When I found out my wife was pregnant, I knew I wanted the first book I read to my son to be inspirational.
I was having some anxiety about things I was seeing on the news and had to keep reminding myself that over time the world is mostly improving.
I wanted to make that argument to my son so that he would believe that humans can solve the problems we’ve created.
How is the world getting better?
Less disease, less hunger, less violence, more education. We need to do better with protecting the environment but it is the best time in history to be alive. For example, I have a mechanical aortic valve in my heart. If I was born just 20 years earlier, I probably wouldn’t be around to create.
Did you always want to create children’s books?
By second grade I started writing for fun. I always tried to be funny, so I’d write goofy stories about giant raccoons and killer toilets. When I was in high school I was on the speech team and wrote original content for my performances. After college I performed stand-up comedy regularly. I quit stand-up when the late nights became too difficult for my family, but I always wanted to create. Writing the book gave me a way to get back into storytelling.
Did the pandemic make you consider pushing back your book launch?
Yeah. I thought about it for a brief moment, but the book is about optimism. It is a reminder that by most measures the world is improving. That reminder is even more important now. I know that even if I sell fewer books, a message that our world can overcome the challenges we face is exactly what children need to hear. It is possible the reach of this book will be diminished by the pandemic, but I know the impact will be greater. It just felt like the right thing to do.
What else are you working on?
I post on Wednesdays to my blog, dadhard.net. The blog is intended to be fun, humorous, and a break from scrolling social media. Sometimes it’s about parenting, but more often it’s funny and topical. I recently wrote about how shortages in toilet paper highlight the need for Americans to install bidets. In another recent entry, I told a story about seeing freshwater dolphins in Cambodia and the parasites I encountered on the way. Dad Hard is a way for me to get back to my stand-up comedy roots. I also have two more children’s books in process that I am obsessed with. One is a modern Thanksgiving twist on a Christmas holiday classic. The other is a takedown of trickle-down economics. Both rhyme. Finally, my son is 2 and we had another boy in March, so needless to say, I stay busy.
For more information, visit www.kevinkunkelauthor.com or request a copy from a local independent bookstore.