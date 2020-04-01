Registered nurse Lindsay Stewart talks about the steps involved in the donning and doffing of personal protection equipment (PPE) at Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. on Thursday, March 26, 2020. M Health Fairview recently began transforming Bethesda into a 90-bed, COVID-19 specialty care facility to meet the specialized care needs of an expected influx of COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks. (John Autey/Pioneer Press via AP)