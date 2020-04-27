The Minnesota COVID-19 toll continued to climb Monday as the Health Department reported 14 more deaths, pushing that total to 286. Nearly 300 people are in the hospital currently with 122 in intensive care, seven more than Sunday.
The department reported 214 new positive tests for the disease, putting the total to 3,816. Of the total cases since the pandemic began, about half of those confirmed with COVID-19 have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
In south central Minnesota, Blue Earth County has the most confirmed cases, with 30, while Le Sueur County has 23 confirmed, most of which are recovered. Rice County has 10 confirmed cases and one death; Steele County has 14 confirmed cases; Nicollet County nine confirmed and two deaths; Waseca County three confirmed; Goodhue County 19 confirmed; Brown County eight confirmed and one death; and Sibley County one confirmed.
The latest numbers came a day after Minnesota saw its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 deaths that included a 44-year-old Hennepin County resident, the youngest confirmed COVID-19 death in the state so far.
State officials have been bracing Minnesotans to expect more cases to surface as the state’s massive testing effort ramps up. Hospitalizations and deaths are also expected to continue rising as an expected summer surge approaches.
State officials says most of the people who have died were living in long-term care facilities.
Big decisions this week
Walz will announce this week whether he’ll continue or end his stay-at-home order that runs through May
The same goes for restrictions on bars, restaurants and other entertainment venues that have been closed to all but takeout and delivery since the middle of March.
Both sets of curbs are due to end next Monday, barring extensions. Right now travel that isn’t considered essential is still discouraged and workplaces that aren’t explicitly exempt should stay closed. And for now people can’t get a drink or a bite to eat in a restaurant, only to go.
But even as factory and some office workers return to their job sites this week, Walz has made it clear that places that depend on public crowds, including bars, eateries and big sporting events, will be the last ones to return to normal business operations.
Some factory, office workers OK’d to return this week
Thousands of manufacturing, industrial and office workers could be back to work as soon as Monday in Minnesota after Walz unveiled a set of standards last week to permit manufacturers, and other businesses that aren’t customer-facing, to restart and let employees return to work.
Even as businesses get the OK to return to their buildings, it’s not clear how quickly they’ll move.
"What we're basically hearing from the largest employers to the smaller-size employers is that they're going to move pretty cautiously. They're still working through their own internal protocols about how they would invite people back into the office,” said Steve Cramer, CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council.
SW Minnesota outbreaks
The largest COVID-19 cluster outside the Twin Cities and Rochester continues to be in Nobles County, where the outbreak centers around the now-shuttered JBS pork processing plant in Worthington.
On Sunday, the county had 352 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — up from 258 on Friday and just two cases last week. On Monday, total positives jumped again to 399.
Cases are also surfacing at the Jennie-O turkey plant in Willmar. On Thursday, 14 of more than 1,200 workers had tested positive, but that number is expected to increase. The plant’s operators said Friday it would close both Willmar plants.
Pandemic exacerbates issues for vulnerable communities
The coronavirus outbreak has exacerbated issues that Minnesota’s most vulnerable populations already face.
Jack Loftus is co-founder of Southside Harm Reduction Services in Minneapolis, which works to improve the safety of people who use injection drugs.
Loftus said they’ve ramped up their street outreach to people who live outside in camps, as they continue to face the same housing and health disparities they faced before the outbreak.
"With coronavirus now, everything’s on telehealth, and so for people who don’t have phones or don’t have laptops or don’t have access to internet in a private place... maybe the place you use internet is at a McDonalds," he said. "You don’t want to do your mental health therapy appointment in a McDonalds."
Loftus said they are distributing hand sanitizer, homemade masks and coronavirus information, and also helping people sign up to receive federal stimulus payments.
— Emily Bright | MPR News
Coronavirus may cause financial harm to churches
The economic fallout from the pandemic is expected to have a major impact on church donations. And Minnesota faith leaders say it could be especially hard for smaller parishes that play prominent roles in serving low-income communities.
Pastor Curtiss DeYoung heads the Minnesota Council of Churches, which works with several denominations. He said that for some of those smaller churches, it isn't just parishioners being out of work that's affecting donations. Lack of technology is a problem, too.
"One of the prime ways that local congregations collect income is through passing the plate on Sunday morning. And smaller congregations, in particular, have not had online methods of giving," he said.
DeYoung said the situation raises questions of whether some churches will be able to survive the crisis.
— Mike Moen | MPR News
Klobuchar's husband donates plasma after recovery from COVID-19
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar's husband John Bessler has donated plasma as part of an experimental treatment program for COVID-19.
Bessler was hospitalized in March and tested positive for COVID-19. He has since recovered.
He donated plasma, potentially filled with antibodies to help fight the coronavirus, to Mayo Clinic.
Mayo is researching how that plasma could be used to treat patients with COVID-19.
“I was proud to be one of the first participants in this innovative treatment program at the Mayo Clinic,” Bessler said in a news release. “I encourage all others who have recovered from COVID-19 to also consider donating their plasma to help develop potential remedies to this virus that is impacting so many people across Minnesota and the country.”
— MPR News staff
Cases surge at Willow River boot camp
The Minnesota Department of Corrections is reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases at a boot camp in Willow River.
On Wednesday, the Corrections Department reported 15 cases at the Challenge Incarceration Program in it's Willow River facility in northeastern Minnesota. On Friday, the number of confirmed cases jumped to 40; seven others are presumed to have it. And there are 12 tests still pending.
That means about one-third of all the residents at Willow River — about 140 inmates — have COVID-19. And nearly all the 43 cases reported in Pine County are at the Corrections Department campus, which hosts a program for nonviolent offenders with substance abuse histories.
Family members have complained about a lack of social distancing in the facility. They also say the department was slow to require that staff wear masks.
The Corrections Department said it's implemented a number of measures to minimize the impact of COVID-19. It also said it's increased testing, especially at Willow River and the prison in nearby Moose Lake.
— Dan Kraker | MPR News
Minneapolis to take down, close some park amenities
Minneapolis parks officials say they will take down or block basketball rims and modify other park amenities because too many visitors aren't following social distancing rules.
In a statement, Superintendent Al Bangoura said the board has put a lot of effort into trying to educate visitors about social distancing. Recently, the board posted signs on and around basketball courts warning players that if large, unrelated groups kept using the courts that the rims would come down.
Parks officials say they will also take down tennis court nets, close playgrounds and block access to skate parks in Minneapolis. Signs will be posted in picnic areas limiting gatherings to 10 people or less. The parks themselves will remain open.
The city of St. Paul took similar measures in its parks earlier this month.
— Brandt Williams | MPR News