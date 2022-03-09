As COVID cases plummet around the state, schools are relaxing their masking rules.
This week, Rochester Public Schools joined the pack, strongly recommending masking but making them optional in most circumstances.
The decision, approved unanimously earlier this month by the school board, has parents and kids in the position of making a personal choice about whether to mask or not.
In the Thorson family, it’s a matter of individual choice.
Molly Thorson said she and her husband gave their three kids the choice of whether to wear masks in school now — in part because they’re all vaccinated and they’ve all had COVID, too.
“We’ve been a family that has been masking and been very careful,” he said. “I’d say the entire time of COVID, our kids pretty much wear masks without even thinking about it anymore.”
Her daughter Ruby, 10, said she’s going to continue to mask most of the time at school, like during PE.
“I really don’t want to get COVID again,” she said.
Norah Thorson, 13, likes the hybrid approach, too.
“I’m also going to mask because I feel like the rates are going to go up without it. But there are certain subjects that I won’t wear a mask, like band, because those band masks are really uncomfortable,” she said.
But their older brother, Max, a 15-year-old in high school, said he’s over masks.
“Because I already had COVID and I don’t think the whole thing is a big risk in general,” he said.
“And I’m kind of just sick of it because I’ve had to [wear a mask] for so long. And it’s not like anyone wears their mask properly anymore, so it doesn’t really matter.”
Rochester Public School’s new guidance strongly recommends masking, but will only require it when more than 5 percent of students and staff in the district’s facility have COVID-19.
Children younger than 5 who are currently not eligible to get vaccinated against the virus must still wear masks at school.