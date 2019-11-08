In this Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018 file photo, a pedestrian is silhouetted against wet pavement in Kansas City, Mo. In a first-of-its-kind report released Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that millions of cases of heart disease and other illnesses can be linked to abuse and other physical and psychological harm that patients suffered as children. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)