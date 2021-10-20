Workers in line for pandemic bonus pay might have to wait up to three months to receive any money once an agreement is reached, Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Roslyn Robertson estimated.
Lawmakers deadlocked in a lengthy negotiation — over who should get the money and how much — heard details Wednesday of how the rollout of the program might work. The hearing comes six weeks after the bipartisan group of senators and representatives missed a self-imposed deadline to strike a deal by Labor Day.
“We all want this money in the hands of workers,” Robertson said. “We cannot even begin the process of estimating the time and the cost without an agreement.”
With $250 million to distribute to workers in health care, meatpacking and other industries that required in-person work during the pandemic, lawmakers planned to be in special session last month to pass the legislation.
The group of legislators tasked with divvying up the money have been unable to agree, while a separate conflict between DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Senate Republicans has further complicated negotiations. Walz has pushed for assurances from Senate Republicans that they would not vote down his health commissioner; they have refused.
The panel of lawmakers has met in recent weeks to hash out which essential workers would be eligible for checks. Republicans favor limiting the pool of eligible workers to those who sustained an “intimate exposure to COVID-19.”
Under the GOP plan, the legislation would provide a $1,200 bonus and set requirements for such workers. For instance, those who could not work from home and worked at least 1,200 hours between March and December 2020.
Democratic legislators on the panel have favored a broader base of essential workers, which would include meatpacking plant workers, janitorial staff and daycare workers, among others.
A GOP motion to let the full Legislature to vote on the proposals failed.