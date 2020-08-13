Elections administrator Jon Martin runs newly received ballots through a machine that opens them and stamps the date they were received at Minneapolis Elections & Voter Services in Minneapolis on July 29, 2020. Minneapolis Elections & Voter Services has sent out over 85,000 ballots at a rate of 2500 per day. In 2016 they mailed a total of 3000. Absentee ballots are being requested at a record level this year. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)