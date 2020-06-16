Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Baxter talks with Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury on the Senate Floor before the start of a session in St. Paul, Minn. Friday, June 12, 2020. Gazelka said "Minnesota has the opportunity to lead the way for the whole nation for reconciliation of the races and some of the problems we’re addressing. Let’s begin here.” (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)