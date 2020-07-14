In this Jan. 8, 2019, file photo, dozens of red-shirted gun control advocates from Moms Demand Action and allied groups demonstrate outside the Minnesota House as they pressed for progress on one of the most divisive issues in Minnesota politics in St. Paul, Minn. A major gun control group with ties to Michael Bloomberg said Tuesday, July 14, 2020, it plans to spend at least $1 million to try to flip the Minnesota Senate to Democratic control and keep the Minnesota House in the hands of lawmakers who back its positions. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)