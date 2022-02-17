Two of the three men accused of violating the civil rights of George Floyd have testified about their roles in the fatal confrontation on May 25, 2020. Former officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng both took the stand Wednesday in federal court in St. Paul.
Attorney Thomas Plunkett began the questioning of his client by walking Kueng through his childhood in north Minneapolis and his eventual pathway into law enforcement.
Kueng, who identifies as “mixed race,” said he didn’t have a good impression of police officers growing up because Minneapolis police officers were rude to his mother when they responded to legal issues his siblings were having while they were growing up. He testified that he pursued a law enforcement career because he thought he could better serve the community.
Kueng’s career would not last long. The 911 call about the counterfeit bill came on one of his first days on the job. Kueng and Thao, along with two other officers Thomas Lane and Derek Chauvin, were fired shortly after Floyd’s death.
Kueng said the call initially didn’t seem serious. Kueng and Lane decided to put Floyd in the squad while they continued to investigate because he “had some erratic behaviors,” Kueng said.
“An individual that is that physically imposing, it can be beneficial to just put them in the squad, so the threat is as neutralized as it could be,” Kueng said.
He testified that he’s “never been involved in a struggle like with Floyd” and felt like at any time Floyd could just “shake him off.”
Veteran officers Chauvin and Thao arrived at the scene as Lane and Kueng were trying to force Floyd into the back of the squad. Kueng testified that it had always been his experience that the senior officer at the scene took control.
After the officers took Floyd to the ground, Kueng said he used his knees to hold down Floyd’s buttocks and leg. He testified that he “fluctuated” how much force he was exerting based on how much Floyd was moving. He said he wasn’t initially aware of Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck or back, but was focused on keeping his balance on Floyd and “monitoring Floyd’s breathing.”
Chauvin was his senior officer, and he “trusted his advice” about scene safety and Chauvin’s decision to not put Floyd on his side. Kueng said his medical training was that the person in control of a medical situation is the person at the head of a body.
Under cross-examination by prosecutor Manda Sertich, Kueng testified that he received training on police officers’ obligations to provide medical aid to people in their custody and the requirement to use only proportional force on people.
Kueng said, “if you have someone in handcuffs who is compliant, you are able to keep hold of them for their own safety.” But he admitted that there’s no need to use force on someone who is unconscious.
Thao was the officer who held bystanders at bay as the other three knelt on Floyd. He testified that he didn’t touch Floyd at all, saying he was focused on his duty of providing “traffic control,” and wasn’t aware of what was happening with Floyd.
Thao said “there were three officers who could check him,” referencing Chauvin, Kueng and Lane, who were holding Floyd down. But Thao admitted that he didn’t communicate bystander concerns about Floyd’s medical condition to the other three officers.
Under cross-examination, Thao admitted that he knew Floyd had stopped speaking and moving, and appeared unconscious. He denied that he could observe “force” being used on Floyd, and said Chauvin could have been “hovering” over Floyd, although he said he wasn’t always watching.
Thao acknowledged that bystanders were asking him to check Floyd’s pulse and warning him that Floyd was unconscious, but said he didn’t pass the information on to the other officers.
He told defense attorney Robert Paule that Floyd needed to be restrained “to get him medical attention to save his life” because he feared he was suffering from “excited delirium,” a controversial syndrome that’s not recognized by most major medical associations.
Kueng retakes the stand Thursday. Lane has also told the judge he’ll testify.