Minnesota hit another grim milestone as the state reported more than 1,000 deaths tied to COVID-19 on Saturday. As massive protests over the killing of George Floyd continue to rage in the Twin Cities, health officials this week said they expected a spike in cases stemming from the gatherings.
In south central Minnesota, Rice County has the most confirmed cases, now at 452, including two deaths. Steele County is next with 159 confirmed and no deaths, while Blue Earth County has 138 confirmed and no deaths. Le Sueur County has 44 confirmed and one death; Nicollet County 86 confirmed and 10 deaths; Waseca County 26 confirmed and no deaths; Goodhue County 66 confirmed and three deaths; Brown County 15 confirmed and two deaths; and Sibley County 16 confirmed and no deaths.
Public Health officials in Rice County noted that at least part of the recent spike in cases in the area can be attributed to a higher rate of testing. Area businesses who are screening employees each time they arrive for work is also contributing to the higher number of confirmed cases, officials said.
In Steele County, a business had a cluster of employees test positive for COVID-19, according to a recent release from Public Health.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said that while she understands the pain and anger people are feeling over Floyd’s death while in Minneapolis police custody and respects their desire to protest, she’s concerned that people gathering in the streets are at risk of getting the virus and transmitting it.
“I’m understanding the forecast is for very large protests this weekend, with a lot of people coming in from across the state and around the country and gathering in large groups,” she said. “That’s almost sure to have an impact on furthering spread.”
Malcolm reiterated her plea for people to wear masks and socially distance but acknowledged doing those things will be very difficult in the situation that’s playing out in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Officials continue to pay close attention to the daily intensive care counts, a key metric, as they work to manage the spread of the disease so it doesn’t overwhelm the state’s health care system.
They’ve said Minnesota’s two-month stay-at-home order helped buy time for the state to secure supplies and prepare for the expected surge in hospitalizations and ICU cases, which had been climbing this week.
Malcolm recently noted that intensive care beds were filling up in the Twin Cities metro area. The number of patients in ICU increased again Saturday — 263 of 589 currently hospitalized people in Minnesota remain in intensive care.
Here are the latest coronavirus statistics:
- 24,190 confirmed cases via 242,508 tests
- 1,026 deaths
- 3,011 cases requiring hospitalization
- 589 people remain hospitalized; 263 in intensive care
- 17,864 patients no longer needing isolation
‘Measure of success’
Asked whether she was happy so far with the state's “battle plan” strategy to stop the spread of the virus in long-term care facilities, Malcolm said there are some emerging bright spots in the numbers.
She said a few facilities have no cases at all, and roughly half that do have cases have only one or two. And, over half of those facilities no longer have any cases.
In the larger facilities that have had a lot of cases, Malcolm said a third of them have had no new cases in a week.
"That, too, is a measure of success,” she said, “How well are facilities able to manage cases and how good a job are we doing in supporting them in doing that."
Malcolm acknowledged that the number of deaths in long-term care facilities is unacceptably high, but also suggested that Minnesota may be posting higher numbers in this area because the state is counting these deaths differently from other states.
She noted that other states don't count someone from a long-term care facility who dies of COVID-19 in a hospital as a "long-term care facility death." Minnesota does.
****
Meatpacking hot spots remain
Many of the recent outbreaks outside the Twin Cities metro area are focused around meatpacking plants. Officials have intensified testing in those hot spots, uncovering more infections.
In southwestern Minnesota’s Nobles County, where an outbreak hit Worthington’s massive JBS pork plant, about 1 in 15 people have tested positive for COVID-19. In mid-April, there were just a handful of cases. By Friday, there were 1,503 confirmed cases, although the numbers are rising at a much slower rate than in previous weeks.
The JBS plant shut on April 20 but has since partially reopened with expanded hygiene and health monitoring measures.
Similar problems have been reported in Stearns County, where COVID-19 cases tied to two packing plants — Pilgrim’s Pride poultry plant in Cold Spring and Jennie-O Turkey in Melrose — have skyrocketed.
An undisclosed number of workers at both plants have tested positive for the virus. There were about 55 confirmed cases in Stearns County two weeks ago. By Thursday, confirmed cases were at 2,001 with 13 deaths.
Kandiyohi County in west-central Minnesota is also seeing cases continue to climb more than a month after officials with the Jennie-O turkey processing plant there said some employees had tested positive for the coronavirus. The county had confirmed three COVID-19 cases then.
On Friday, the Health Department reported 486 people have now tested positive.
While the counts in those counties are high relative to their population, officials say the growth in new cases in those areas appears to be stabilizing.
In other counties, however, case counts are climbing rapidly. Todd County, in central Minnesota, has seen the number of confirmed cases leap from just a few at the start of the month to nearly 302 as of Friday.