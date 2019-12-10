ST. PAUL — U.S. House Democrats on Tuesday announced they'd struck a deal with the White House to accept a new iteration of the North American Free Trade Agreement.
The news broke a months-long disagreement about labor, climate and prescription drug provisions in the trade deal that kept Democrats in leadership from advancing the proposal. And leaders on both sides of the political aisle celebrated the move as a win.
In Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, elected officials and agriculture and manufacturing groups celebrated the news and urged rapid approval of the trade deal. Exports to Canada and Mexico from the three states exceeded $12 billion annually and the two countries represent the top export consumers for each state.
President Donald Trump on the campaign trail promised to get rid of NAFTA and to put in place a new, better trade agreement. He struck a deal last year with Canada and Mexico to move forward with an updated version, deemed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, but Democrats in control of the House had found issues with the measure and help up its ratification.
Now, with some of the changes that they wanted in place, House leaders have said they expect a vote next week. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, on Tuesday said he'd wait to vote in that chamber until after impeachment hearings ended. Canada and Mexico would also have to ratify the agreement.
While glad to see the deal surface again on Tuesday, Republicans said the move was aimed at pulling focus as Democrats announced they'd bring two articles of impeachment against the president. Democrats, meanwhile, said it was evidence that they were able to manage daily Congressional work and impeachment proceedings at the same time.
"This is a day we've all been working to and working for on the path to yes," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said. "There is no question of course that this trade agreement is much better than NAFTA, but in terms of our work here, it is infinitely better than what was initially proposed by the administration."
Reps. Angie Craig and Dean Phillips of Minnesota stood behind Pelosi at the news conference where she announced the deal. And on Twitter, Trump said he was pleased to see support from Democrats and touted the trade deal as the "most important trade deal ever made by the U.S.A."
Farmers and manufacturers in the Midwest had raised the alarm for months about the potential impact they could face if NAFTA lapsed without a new agreement in place. And their stories helped push forward the discussion about a compromise deal in Washington.
Here's what Minnesota's elected officials and others had to say about the news:
Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-MN01: "As the first member of the MN delegation to support USMCA, I am thrilled a bipartisan agreement has been reached to facilitate a House vote and finally deliver this much-needed and well-deserved win to our workers, businesses, farmers and families," Hagedorn said on Facebook. "Congratulations to President Trump and U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer for all their great work and success."
Rep. Angie Craig, D-MN02: "After working with the administration to ensure the new US-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement protected American workers and did not raise drug prices, I’m proud to announce we have reached a final agreement that supports farmers and bolsters our economy," Craig said on Twitter. "I plan to vote yes on USMCA."
Agriculture and food groups
American Farm Bureau Federation: “We urge members of Congress to swiftly approve the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Agriculture is at a critical crossroads with the downturn in commodity prices, losses from natural disasters and the trade war," Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall said. "This is an opportunity for Congress not only to help U.S. farmers and ranchers turn the corner on trade, but also show that Washington can still get things done on a bipartisan basis."
Midwest Food Products Association: "We trust this development will now pave the way for final approval of USMCA quickly, which will benefit food manufacturers, American agriculture and consumers," Jason Culotta said.
Minnesota Chamber of Commerce: “On behalf of our members, we hope this paves the way for final agreement," Chamber President Doug Loon said. "Trade with our North American partners means prosperity for Minnesota farmers, manufacturers, small businesses and their employees. This agreement will create confidence in the markets and create new opportunities for workers across a range of industries.”
National Corn Growers Association: "NCGA appreciates the bipartisan efforts between Speaker Pelosi, Ambassador Lighthizer and the House working group to reach an agreement," the group's president Kevin Ross said. "I urge lawmakers to pass USMCA and help us close out 2019 with a win for America’s farmers and the U.S. economy.”
National Farmers Union: "Though we are encouraged by efforts to reform this framework, earlier drafts of USMCA did not go far enough to protect family farmers and rural communities," National Farmers Union President Roger Johnson said.