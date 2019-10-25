In this March 4, 2015 file photo, Sen. Oley Larsen, R-Minot, speaks in Bismarck, N.D. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has condemned the Republican state senator from North Dakota who posted a long-debunked photo on his Facebook page that purports to show the Minnesota Democrat holding a weapon at an al-Qaida training camp. Larsen has since removed the photo, which has been debunked by several sources since it appeared on social media over the summer. Omar calls the post "pure propaganda designed to stir up hate and violence." (AP Photo)