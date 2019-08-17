Northfield, MN (55057)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.