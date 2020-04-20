Minnesota health officials say 143 people have now died from COVID-19, up nine from Sunday, while the number of people in intensive care rose by 10 to 126.
The toll marks the first week in the outbreak that average daily death tolls have edged into double digits -- nearly double the daily rate of a week ago.
In south central Minnesota, Blue Earth County has the most confirmed cases, with 24, while Le Sueur County has 22 confirmed, most of which are recovered. Elsewhere in the south central region, Rice County has seven confirmed cases and one death; Steele County has nine confirmed cases; Nicollet County seven confirmed and two deaths; Waseca County three cases; Goodhue County 19 cases; Brown County seven cases and one death; and Sibley County one case.
The state’s recorded 2,470 positive cases of the disease since the pandemic began. About half have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
Gov. Tim Walz and state health leaders are expected to brief reporters at 2 p.m. on the latest efforts to control the spread of the disease so it doesn’t overwhelm the health care system.
The latest numbers come as officials in Minnesota and neighboring states continue to monitor several outbreaks of particular concern. Cases in southwestern Minnesota’s Nobles County surged, from 36 on Saturday to 60 on Sunday and 76 on Monday.
The JBS pork processing plant in Worthington is at the center of that outbreak. On Monday morning, company executives announced the plant, which employs some 2,000 workers, was shutting down indefinitely to try and get control of the situation.
“We don’t make this decision lightly,” Bob Krebs, President of JBS USA Pork said in a statement. “We recognize JBS Worthington is critical to local hog producers, the U.S. food supply and the many businesses that support the facility each and every day.”
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued to increase in the Sioux Falls, S.D., area, with more than 1,300 total cases reported in Minnehaha County as of Sunday. The now-closed Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls has been a national hot spot for coronavirus, with more than 600 employees testing positive.
State health officials have said families of workers are employed at both the Smithfield and JBS plants.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota increased dramatically over the weekend, in large part due to an outbreak tied to a wind turbine manufacturing plant in Grand Forks.
In Wayzata, more than 40 residents of Meridian Manor were moved to other facilities on Saturday amid an outbreak there. The nonprofit that manages Meridian Manor said 18 residents had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Saturday; MDH said some staff members also were affected.
Golf courses, marinas reopen in Minnesota
Golf courses, outdoor shooting ranges, bait shops and marinas were allowed to reopen over the weekend in Minnesota, following Gov. Tim Walz's decision to ease COVID-19 stay-at-home restrictions.
Customers and employees of those businesses still must comply with social distancing rules.
Cindy Bisek owns and operates the Red Wing Marina along the Mississippi River. She said Saturday that people are already looking to put boats in the water.
“I think everyone is just chomping at the bit to get outside and enjoy being outside. And obviously, if you have boat in the water, that’s one place where you can be somewhat quarantined with your family," she said.
Ramsey County opened two golf courses Saturday, and expects to open three more by Wednesday. Driving ranges are opening, too.
Mark McCabe is Ramsey County’s parks and recreation director. He said there are many precautions in place to keep people a safe distance apart.
"We are spacing out tee times, with a minimum of 10 minutes between each tee time. Our clubhouses are not open. We will allow one rider per golf cart," he said.
Golf carts, golf balls and flag sticks will be regularly sanitized. Multiple riders will be allowed on golf carts only if the players are from the same household.
Prohibitions continue on camping and some other outdoor activities.
— Martin Moylan | MPR News
Some seasonal property owners disobeying stay-at-home order
Earlier this month the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office offered to check on seasonal properties, if owners stayed away while the state is under a stay-at-home order because of COVID-19.
Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons said a few people have taken the county up on the offer. Deputies have checked about 20 homes so far out of an estimated 8,000 seasonal properties in the county.
But he said many seasonal residents are returning.
"Whether it's to check on it as a result of it being vacant all winter, or to just spend some time up here away from the metro or wherever they're from, I think that is happening," he said.
Fitzgibbons said local health systems are concerned they won't be able to handle the influx of seasonal residents if those visitors become ill with COVID-19.
He noted that the county economy is dependent on those seasonal property owners.
"It's part of what makes Otter Tail so great. But the message coming from the CDC and public health is just hold off for now," he said. "And once this epidemic passes we encourage you to come up and stay a long time."
— Dan Gunderson | MPR News